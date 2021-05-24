Регулятор привлек МТС Банк, «Открытие» и страховую компанию «ВСК» к административной ответственности. Информация об этом опубликована на сайте регулятора.

В частности, два постановления в отношении МТС Банка и одно — в отношении «Открытия» вынесены 9 июля по статье 14.29 Кодекса РФ об административных правонарушениях («Незаконное получение или предоставление кредитного отчета»), которая распространяется на незаконные, но не подпадающие под Уголовный кодекс действия по получению или предоставлению кредитного отчета либо информации, составляющей кредитную историю и входящей в кредитный отчет.

Постановлениями предусмотрено наложение административного штрафа, при этом в номере документа нет традиционных для регулятора обозначений, указывающих, применяются санкции к должностному или юридическому лицу. Штраф для должностных лиц по данной статье может составлять от 2,5 тыс. до 5 тыс. рублей, для юридических лиц — от 30 тыс. до 50 тыс. рублей. Документы пока не вступили в законную силу.

В отношении страховой компании постановление вынесено 8 июля на основании статьи 15.34.1 КоАП, то есть касается «необоснованного отказа страховой организации… от заключения публичных договоров, предусмотренных федеральными законами о конкретных видах обязательного страхования, либо навязывания страхователю или имеющему намерение заключить договор обязательного страхования лицу дополнительных услуг, не обусловленных требованиями федерального закона о конкретном виде обязательного страхования». Объект постановления — должностное или юридическое лицо — не конкретизируется. Документ, также пока не вступивший в законную силу, предусматривает штраф, который в соответствии с указанным положением КоАП может составить от 20 тыс. до 50 тыс. рублей для должностных лиц и от 100 тыс. до 300 тыс. рублей для юридических лиц.

В МТС Банке, комментируя публикацию ЦБ, подчеркнули, что кредитная организация неукоснительно соблюдает все требования законодательства РФ. «Банк не запрашивает кредитные истории граждан без их ведома. Запросы в БКИ идут только по тем гражданам, которые сами обращаются в МТС Банк через цифровые каналы», — сообщила пресс-служба финучреждения.

«Банк предоставил клиентам упрощенную процедуру для быстрого и удобного оформления кредитов через цифровые каналы. В связи с чем регулятор обратил внимание банка, что таким образом невозможно подтвердить факт получения от клиента согласия на запрос его кредитной истории в БКИ. МТС Банк вносит необходимые изменения в процесс оформления кредитных заявок и планирует усовершенствовать технологию до конца 2021 года. При этом обязательно будут учтены все требования законодательства и регулятора», — пояснили в МТС Банке.

Более подробно причины привлечения кредитных организаций к административной ответственности ЦБ в своих сообщениях не раскрывает. Портал Банки.ру предлагает финучреждениям направить комментарии на news@banki.ru, и они будут опубликованы в этой новости.

Екатерина САВЕЛЬЕВА