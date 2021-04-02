Клиенты Тинькофф Банка сообщают о трудностях в работе мобильного приложения, следует из данных сайта Downdetector, который отслеживает работу популярных интернет-ресурсов.

Трудности в работе возникли около 10:15 по московскому времени. По данным Downdetector, 84% пользователей мобильного банка жалуются на проблемы со входом в систему, 13% — на сбой всех сервисов, еще 2% — на невозможность перевести деньги.

С проблемами столкнулись жители Москвы, Санкт-Петербурга, Казани, Краснодара, Ростова-на-Дону и других городов РФ.