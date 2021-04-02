Также Минпромторг рассчитывает, что производители продолжат соблюдать ценовые условия на сахар и подсолнечное масло.
Федеральная антимонопольная служба (ФАС) не видит нарушений поставок и перебоев с закупкой сахара, риски его дефицита отсутствуют, сообщили в пресс-службе ведомства.
«Служба не подтверждает нарушение поставок и перебои с закупкой сахара. Результаты мониторинга показывают, что соглашения соблюдаются. Риски дефицита сахара отсутствуют», — говорится в сообщении.
В ФАС отметили, что служба внимательно следит за соблюдением соглашений об установлении предельных цен на подсолнечное масло и сахар-песок.
Также Минпромторг рассчитывает, что производители продолжат соблюдать ценовые условия на сахар и подсолнечное масло, сообщается на сайте министерства. В министерстве сообщили, что с 1 апреля заключенные в декабре 2020 года соглашения считаются пролонгированными, если участники не заявляют о выходе из них.
