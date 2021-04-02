ЦБ установил официальные курсы валют на 2 апреля.
ЦБ установил официальные курсы валют на 2 апреля.
Курс доллара повысился на 17 копейки, составив 75,8073 рубля (75,6373 рубля на 1 апреля). Курс евро увеличился на 20,71 копейки, до 88,9523 рубля (88,7452 рубля на 1 апреля).
На валютных торгах Московской биржи рубль в середине дня четверга демонстрирует ослабление к иностранным денежным единицам. На 13:15 мск курс доллара расчетами «завтра» составил 76,11 рубля (плюс 42 копейки к уровню закрытия предыдущих торгов), курс евро — 89,4 рубля (плюс 62 копеек).
Диапазоны котировок с начала сессии составляют 75,57—76,16 рубля за доллар и 88,69—89,46 рубля за евро.
