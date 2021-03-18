В последний раз такие цены были зафиксированы в начале января 2020 года.
Российская экспортная нефть Urals две недели подряд устойчиво торгуется в Европе выше 65 долларов за баррель, а до этого в последний раз она продавалась на континенте по цене выше этой отметки в начале января 2020 года. Такие данные предоставили ТАСС в международном ценовом агентстве Argus.
Так, на северо-западе Европы спотовая цена российской нефти превысила отметку в 65 долларов за баррель 4 марта, при этом дисконт к Brent составлял на этот момент 2,4 доллара за баррель.
В Средиземноморье стоимость Urals 4 марта поднялась сразу на 3 доллара — c 63,2 до 66,2 доллара за баррель. Выше отметки в 66 долларов за баррель российская нефть в этом регионе торгуется и сейчас. При этом скидка к Brent здесь держится стабильно на уровне 1,25 доллара за баррель.
Как напоминает ТАСС, 4 марта стало известно о решении ОПЕК+ сохранить уровень добычи нефти в апреле, при этом Саудовская Аравия продолжит сокращать дополнительный 1 млн баррелей. Возможность наращивать добычу в небольшом объеме сохранили только Россия и Казахстан.
По данным Международного энергетического агентства, европейские нефтеперерабатывающие заводы в марте увеличили загрузку на 0,2 млн баррелей в сутки к февралю, до 10,6 млн, а по отношению к январю этого года — на 0,4 млн баррелей в сутки. По прогнозу агентства, средняя загрузка НПЗ в Европе в 2021 году должна составить 11 млн баррелей в сутки.
