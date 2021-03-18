АКРА подтвердило кредитный рейтинг СберБанка на уровне «AAA(RU)», прогноз — «стабильный», говорится в релизе агентства.

«Кредитный рейтинг ПАО СберБанк на уровне «AAA(RU)» обусловлен очень высокой системной значимостью кредитной организации для российской экономики и высокой степенью влияния государства на банк согласно методологии АКРА. Финансовый институт характеризуется очень высоким уровнем собственной кредитоспособности по сравнению с другими кредитными организациями в Российской Федерации, что определяется исключительными рыночными позициями, сильной достаточностью капитала и адекватными риск-профилем и профилем фондирования и ликвидности», — сказано в сообщении.