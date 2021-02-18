Министерство экономического развития РФ предлагает внести изменения в Налоговый кодекс РФ, вводящие механизм налогового вычета по ряду налогов в рамках соглашений о защите и поощрении капиталовложений (СЗПК), следует из пояснительной записки к проекту изменений в Налоговый кодекс РФ (есть в распоряжении ТАСС).

«Законопроект предусматривает введение механизма налогового вычета в отношении налога на прибыль организаций, налога на добычу полезных ископаемых в размере 50% суммы налога, налога на имущество организаций, транспортного налога, земельного налога, подлежащих уплате участником соглашения о защите и поощрении капиталовложений, в целях возмещения затрат, понесенных участником СЗПК в рамках реализации инвестиционного проекта», — говорится в документе.

Министерство отмечает, что сумма вычета и господдержки, предоставляемой в рамках закона «О СЗПК», не может быть больше 20% затрат на создание или модернизацию оборудования для обеспечения вычислительных мощностей для реализации инвестпроекта. Также эта сумма не может быть больше 50% от затрат на объекты инфраструктуры, а также на выплату процентов по кредитам и займам, привлеченным для создания или модернизации инфраструктуры, необходимой для инвестпроекта, и 100% от затрат на выплату процентов по средствам, привлеченным на научные исследования и опытно-конструкторские разработки.

Законопроект предусматривает также установление рентного коэффициента 1 по НДПИ при добыче отдельных видов твердых полезных ископаемых в рамках инвестиционных проектов, являющихся предметом СЗПК, в течение срока применения «стабилизационной оговорки». Также рентный коэффициент 1 можно применять при условии превышения на 15% объемов добычи полезных ископаемых в рамках инвестпроекта, являющегося предметом СЗПК.

Кроме того, законопроект устанавливает специальное условие применения стабилизационной оговорки.

«Законопроектом предусмотрено специальное условие применения стабилизационной оговорки в части законодательства о налогах и сборах, устанавливающего особенности регулирования акцизов на сжиженный углеводородный газ и этан, к организации, заключившей СЗПК, если это прямо предусмотрено указанным соглашением. Данная мера позволит реализовать право применения актов законодательства, устанавливающего особенности регулирования акцизов на сжиженный углеводородный газ и этан, которые приняты в 2020 году, но вступят в силу с 1 января 2022 года для налогоплательщиков, заключивших CЗПК до 1 января 2022 года», — отмечает ведомство в пояснительной записке.