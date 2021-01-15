Задача по обеспечению темпов экономического роста в России в 3% в год невыполнима без повышения доходов граждан, поэтому их поддержка была и остается приоритетом государственной политики. Об этом заявил в пятницу, 15 января, министр экономического развития РФ Максим Решетников на сессии Гайдаровского форума «Непростой разговор об экономическом росте».

«Без роста доходов населения, без роста потребления домашних хозяйств дальнейший рост экономики и выход на рост в 3%, который является нашей целью, невозможен», — подчеркнул министр.

В связи с этим он напомнил, что на протяжении всего прошлого года приоритетом деятельности правительства была поддержка доходов населения — и в виде прямых социальных выплат неработающим гражданам, временно потерявшим работу, или семьям с детьми, и в виде поддержки бизнеса. «В конечном итоге целью поддержки бизнеса тоже была поддержка рабочих мест», — отметил Решетников, напомнив, что соответствующие программы до сих пор продолжают работать.

В то же время сама структура потребительских расходов и предпочтений тоже существенным образом может влиять на экономический рост, продолжил руководитель МЭР. «И здесь мы видим, что идут существенные изменения. Есть краткосрочные изменения в связи с закрытием экономики, но в то же время есть и долгосрочные эффекты, на которые мы должны обращать внимание. В частности, изменения предпочтений в торговле: вернутся ли люди в торговые центры, офлайн-торговлю в таком объеме, вернутся ли они в кинотеатры, по какой модели дальше будет работать эта сфера, вернется ли спрос на международный туризм и какую часть спроса (а уже очевидно, что значительную) мы сможем заместить внутренним туризмом; какая часть работников останется на «удаленке», — перечислил он. «Во многом изменение этих предпочтений вызовет изменения в структуре бизнеса и в конечном итоге и в востребованности инвестиций», — указал министр.

Он также обратил внимание, что понятие «благосостояние» включает в себя уже не только доходы населения, но также жилищные условия, благоустроенные города, качество здравоохранения, устранение цифрового неравенства и доступ ко всем услугам, возможности для самореализации и так далее. «Это тоже мировая тенденция. Есть цели устойчивого развития ООН, есть методика ОЭСР «Цели лучшей жизни». По большому счету те новые национальные цели развития, которые в июле обозначены президентом, всю эту лучшую практику обобщают и делают понятие экономического роста и роста благосостояния объемным и комплексным», — подтвердил Решетников.

«Мы отчетливо понимаем, что подавляющая часть экономического роста обусловлена ростом доходов людей», — заключил он.