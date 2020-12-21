Рубль дорожает к доллару и евро в начале валютных торгов среды, свидетельствуют данные Московской биржи.

Курс доллара расчетами «завтра» в начале валютных торгов в 10:08 мск понизился на 24 копейки по сравнению с уровнем предыдущего закрытия, курс евро снизился на 5 копеек, следует из данных на сайте биржи. В 10:18 мск курс доллара составил 75,44 рубля (минус 47 копеек), евро по сравнению с уровнем предыдущего закрытия подешевел на 25 копеек и составил 91,98 рубля.

Как комментировал перед открытием торгов главный аналитик Промсвязьбанка Богдан Зварич, в среду с утра для рубля сложился умеренно негативный внешний фон. По его словам, ожидается боковое движение национальной валюты по отношению к доллару и евро в начале сессии, в результате чего пара доллар/рубль удержит позиции в районе 75,9 рубля. В дальнейшем рубль может предпринять попытку отыграть часть потерь, но доллар сохранит позиции в диапазоне 75—77,5 рубля, прогнозировал эксперт.

«Пара доллар/рубль продолжает расти. Сегодня она будет штурмовать сопротивление 76, а при закреплении выше — направится к следующей цели — 78 рублей за доллар. Против рубля играет как снижающаяся нефть, рост антироссийской истерии, так и традиционное для конца года увеличение объема денег в экономике за счет завершения расчетов бюджета. В ближайшее время крупные инвесторы начнут хеджировать рублевые позиции покупкой валюты, что создаст дополнительное давление на российскую валюту», — пояснял главный аналитик «Алор Брокера» Алексей Антонов.