Эксперты рассказали «Вечерней Москве», какие продовольственные товары вырастут в цене в ближайшее время.
Так, по мнению директора профсоюза поставщиков и производителей продуктов питания «Руспродсоюз» Дмитрия Вострикова, увеличится цена на макароны, потому что в их стоимость заложена высокая доля дорожающей продовольственной пшеницы.
Эксперт также рассказал о росте цен на культуры, идущие на корм скоту: пшеницу пятого класса, ячмень и фуражную кукурузу. Это, в свою очередь, приведет к подорожанию мяса и молока из-за роста себестоимости производства.
«Конверсию корма в килограмм мяса или в литр молока никто не отменял», — пояснил специалист.
Основатель сети рыбных магазинов Алексей Рудько прогнозирует повышение цен на рыбу и рыбные продукты. По его мнению, российским производителям проще продавать рыбу за границу «с корабля», минуя складские и логистические проблемы.
«Процентов 80 улова с Дальнего Востока отправляют в Азию — креветки, рыбу, причем высокого качества», — рассказал он.
Рудько убежден, что повышения цен можно было бы избежать, если бы правительство ограничило экспорт данной продукции за границу. Это позволило бы насытить российский рынок.
