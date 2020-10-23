Основные условия кредитования по новой карте следующие: лимит — до 500 тыс. рублей, ставка — 19,9% годовых.
РГС Банк предлагает новую кредитную карту «Мир автомобилиста».
Пользование картой будет бесплатным при ежемесячном обороте от 15 тыс. рублей. В остальных случаях стоимость обслуживания составит 249 рублей в месяц.
За покупки на сумму от 300 рублей при ежемесячном обороте по карте от 5 тыс. рублей ее держатели получат кешбэк: 5% в категориях «АЗС и авто», «рестораны», «развлечения» и 0,5% от остальных трат. Максимальные ежемесячные выплаты составят 3 тыс. рублей.
Снятие наличных в банкоматах и ПВН банка будет стоить 5,9%, минимум 590 рублей (0% при снятии собственных средств заемщика); в банкоматах других кредитных организаций — 5,9%, минимум 590 рублей, при снятии кредитных средств, а при снятии собственных средств — 1,5%, минимум 300 рублей (0% в банкоматах СберБанка, банка «Открытие»); в ПВН других кредитных организаций — 5,9%, минимум 590 рублей, при снятии кредитных средств и 1,5%, минимум 300 рублей, при снятии собственных средств.
Основные условия кредитования по новой карте следующие: лимит — до 500 тыс. рублей, ставка — 19,9% годовых. Карта предусматривает льготный период до 62 дней на операции оплаты товаров.
«Данная карта привлекает внимание наличием кешбэка и возможностью бесплатного обслуживания», — комментирует эксперт по банковским картам Банки.ру Ксения Орлова.
Комментарии: 13
