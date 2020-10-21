Акционеры крупнейших российских предприятий во время кризиса 2008 года предлагали продать свою собственность за 1 доллар или 1 рубль. Об этом, как передает ТАСС, рассказал президент РФ Владимир Путин на заседании дискуссионного клуба «Валдай».

«Так было, кстати говоря, и в период предыдущих кризисов, в том числе в самое последнее время, скажем, в 2008 году. Я прекрасно помню ситуацию, когда ко мне приходили ключевые акционеры наших крупнейших предприятий — крупнейших не только у нас, но и даже по европейским, по мировым стандартам очень крупные предприятия. И предлагали свою собственность за один доллар или за один рубль. Потому что боялись нести ответственность за трудовые коллективы, потому что на них давили маржин-колы», — сказал Путин.

В ходе своего выступления президент обратил внимание на то, что бизнес всегда обращается к государству в период кризисов и проблем.