Президент отметил, что власти поддерживают усилия бизнеса по восстановлению рынка труда.
Президент России Владимир Путин поручит правительству рассмотреть вопрос о льготах для предприятий, которые нанимают официально зарегистрированных безработных, передает ТАСС.
На встрече в среду с членами правления Российского союза промышленников и предпринимателей глава государства отметил, что власти РФ поддерживают усилия бизнеса по восстановлению рынка труда. «На переобучение деньги выделяются из бюджета, надо посмотреть, по каким каналам их направлять дополнительно», — сказал Путин.
«Вы упомянули о возможности предоставить льготы по отчислениям в социальные фонды тем предприятиям, которые расширяют штат. Об этом можно подумать, нужно только понять, каких работников нанимает предприятие», — отметил президент.
Как пояснил Путин, если компании «нанимают просто нужных им специалистов в силу производственной необходимости, это одна история, а если они берут из числа официально зарегистрированных на бирже безработных, это другая история». «И, конечно, такое предложение можно продумать. Во всяком случае я попрошу коллег из правительства подумать на этот счет», — сказал глава государства.
Он выразил надежду на скорое восстановление рынка труда в России. «Рынок труда должен вернуться к докризисному уровню, — сказал Путин. — Такая задача перед правительством стоит, и, надеюсь, она будет решена».
