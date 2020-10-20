Дайджест российских СМИ к утру 21 октября.
📰 Рынок доверительного управления сохраняет высокие темпы роста, пишет «Коммерсант». По итогам III квартала объем активов под управлением крупнейших компаний вырос почти на 5% до 7,6 трлн рублей, оценило агентство «Эксперт РА». В отличие от предшествующего квартала значительная доля роста пришлась на приток в сектор розничных фондов и индивидуального ДУ. В случае ухудшения рыночной конъюнктуры компаниям необходимо активизировать коммуникационную работу с клиентами, разъясняя ситуацию на рынках, считают эксперты.
📰 Правоохранительные органы впервые возбудили уголовное дело в связи с предъявлением клиентом в страховую компанию подложного решения финансового омбудсмена, пишут «Ведомости». Об этом сообщили в Службе обеспечения деятельности финансового уполномоченного. Решение финомбудсмена по делу клиента, приславшего в страховую компанию по электронной почте фальшивый документ с целью получения выплаты по ОСАГО, не принималось, этот клиент даже не обращался к финансовому уполномоченному. По статье «мошенничество в сфере страхования» предусмотрено наказание в виде лишения свободы на срок до шести лет со штрафом до 80 тыс. рублей.
📰 Райан Хоган и Деррик Смит зарабатывают на сочетании скуки и усталости от экранов смартфонов, присущем пандемии, пишет Forbes Russia. Их стартап продает по подписке детективные сериалы за 30 долларов, покупателям которых предстоит расследовать убийство. В этом году предприниматели планируют заработать 50 млн долларов и выйти в прибыль.
📰 Российские провайдеры в 2021 году могут поднять цены на услуги фиксированной связи, к которым относятся домашний Интернет, телевидение, телефония и центры обработки данных, пишет «Вечерняя Москва». Об этом говорится в исследовании аналитического агентства TelecomDaily. В среднем тарифы вырастут на 10—20%. В числе негативных факторов, оказывающих давление на рынок, — последствия пандемии, ужесточение контроля и штрафов, «закон Яровой» и закон о суверенном Рунете, падение курса рубля. Возможность сэкономить или не допустить роста цен есть, но для этого нужно, чтобы услуги связи дотировались государством. Также стоит нарастить базу отечественного оборудования, считают эксперты.
📰 Минфин России планирует привлечь солидную сумму инвестиций в госдолг, что может существенно отразиться на курсах валют, пишет «Российская газета», ссылаясь на шеф-аналитика «ТелеТрейда» Петра Пушкарева. По его словам, евро сохранит на ближайшие несколько дней естественный коридор с границами от 90,5 до 93 рублей. Доллар же сейчас вполне комфортно плавает в коридоре между 76,5 и 78,5 рубля, дальнейшее движение будет зависеть от степени напряжения на рынках ближе к дате выборов в США.
Комментарии: 23
Manchester City vs FC Porto Live
https://vslivetvgameonline.com/manchester-city-vs-fc-porto-live/
https://vslivetvgameonline.com/manchester-city-vs-fc-porto-live/
https://vslivetvgameonline.com/manchester-city-vs-fc-porto-live/
https://vslivetvgameonline.com/manchester-city-vs-fc-porto-live/
https://vslivetvgameonline.com/manchester-city-vs-fc-porto-live/
https://vslivetvgameonline.com/manchester-city-vs-fc-porto-live/
https://vslivetvgameonline.com/manchester-city-vs-fc-porto-live/
https://vslivetvgameonline.com/manchester-city-vs-fc-porto-live/
https://vslivetvgameonline.com/manchester-city-vs-fc-porto-live/
https://vslivetvgameonline.com/manchester-city-vs-fc-porto-live/
https://vslivetvgameonline.com/manchester-city-vs-fc-porto-live/
https://vslivetvgameonline.com/manchester-city-vs-fc-porto-live/
https://vslivetvgameonline.com/manchester-city-vs-fc-porto-live/
https://vslivetvgameonline.com/manchester-city-vs-fc-porto-live/
https://vslivetvgameonline.com/manchester-city-vs-fc-porto-live/
Manchester City vs FC Porto Live
https://vslivetvgameonline.com/manchester-city-vs-fc-porto-live/
https://vslivetvgameonline.com/manchester-city-vs-fc-porto-live/
https://vslivetvgameonline.com/manchester-city-vs-fc-porto-live/
https://vslivetvgameonline.com/manchester-city-vs-fc-porto-live/
https://vslivetvgameonline.com/manchester-city-vs-fc-porto-live/
https://vslivetvgameonline.com/manchester-city-vs-fc-porto-live/
https://vslivetvgameonline.com/manchester-city-vs-fc-porto-live/
https://vslivetvgameonline.com/manchester-city-vs-fc-porto-live/
https://vslivetvgameonline.com/manchester-city-vs-fc-porto-live/
https://vslivetvgameonline.com/manchester-city-vs-fc-porto-live/
https://vslivetvgameonline.com/manchester-city-vs-fc-porto-live/
https://vslivetvgameonline.com/manchester-city-vs-fc-porto-live/
https://vslivetvgameonline.com/manchester-city-vs-fc-porto-live/
https://vslivetvgameonline.com/manchester-city-vs-fc-porto-live/
https://vslivetvgameonline.com/manchester-city-vs-fc-porto-live/
Manchester City vs FC Porto Live
https://vslivetvgameonline.com/manchester-city-vs-fc-porto-live/
https://vslivetvgameonline.com/manchester-city-vs-fc-porto-live/
https://vslivetvgameonline.com/manchester-city-vs-fc-porto-live/
https://vslivetvgameonline.com/manchester-city-vs-fc-porto-live/
https://vslivetvgameonline.com/manchester-city-vs-fc-porto-live/
https://vslivetvgameonline.com/manchester-city-vs-fc-porto-live/
https://vslivetvgameonline.com/manchester-city-vs-fc-porto-live/
https://vslivetvgameonline.com/manchester-city-vs-fc-porto-live/
https://vslivetvgameonline.com/manchester-city-vs-fc-porto-live/
https://vslivetvgameonline.com/manchester-city-vs-fc-porto-live/
https://vslivetvgameonline.com/manchester-city-vs-fc-porto-live/
https://vslivetvgameonline.com/manchester-city-vs-fc-porto-live/
https://vslivetvgameonline.com/manchester-city-vs-fc-porto-live/
https://vslivetvgameonline.com/manchester-city-vs-fc-porto-live/
https://vslivetvgameonline.com/manchester-city-vs-fc-porto-live/
Manchester City vs FC Porto Live
https://vslivetvgameonline.com/manchester-city-vs-fc-porto-live/
https://vslivetvgameonline.com/manchester-city-vs-fc-porto-live/
https://vslivetvgameonline.com/manchester-city-vs-fc-porto-live/
https://vslivetvgameonline.com/manchester-city-vs-fc-porto-live/
https://vslivetvgameonline.com/manchester-city-vs-fc-porto-live/
https://vslivetvgameonline.com/manchester-city-vs-fc-porto-live/
https://vslivetvgameonline.com/manchester-city-vs-fc-porto-live/
https://vslivetvgameonline.com/manchester-city-vs-fc-porto-live/
https://vslivetvgameonline.com/manchester-city-vs-fc-porto-live/
https://vslivetvgameonline.com/manchester-city-vs-fc-porto-live/
https://vslivetvgameonline.com/manchester-city-vs-fc-porto-live/
https://vslivetvgameonline.com/manchester-city-vs-fc-porto-live/
https://vslivetvgameonline.com/manchester-city-vs-fc-porto-live/
https://vslivetvgameonline.com/manchester-city-vs-fc-porto-live/
https://vslivetvgameonline.com/manchester-city-vs-fc-porto-live/
Manchester City vs FC Porto Live
https://vslivetvgameonline.com/manchester-city-vs-fc-porto-live/
https://vslivetvgameonline.com/manchester-city-vs-fc-porto-live/
https://vslivetvgameonline.com/manchester-city-vs-fc-porto-live/
https://vslivetvgameonline.com/manchester-city-vs-fc-porto-live/
https://vslivetvgameonline.com/manchester-city-vs-fc-porto-live/
https://vslivetvgameonline.com/manchester-city-vs-fc-porto-live/
https://vslivetvgameonline.com/manchester-city-vs-fc-porto-live/
https://vslivetvgameonline.com/manchester-city-vs-fc-porto-live/
https://vslivetvgameonline.com/manchester-city-vs-fc-porto-live/
https://vslivetvgameonline.com/manchester-city-vs-fc-porto-live/
https://vslivetvgameonline.com/manchester-city-vs-fc-porto-live/
https://vslivetvgameonline.com/manchester-city-vs-fc-porto-live/
https://vslivetvgameonline.com/manchester-city-vs-fc-porto-live/
https://vslivetvgameonline.com/manchester-city-vs-fc-porto-live/
https://vslivetvgameonline.com/manchester-city-vs-fc-porto-live/
Manchester City vs FC Porto Live
https://vslivetvgameonline.com/manchester-city-vs-fc-porto-live/
https://vslivetvgameonline.com/manchester-city-vs-fc-porto-live/
https://vslivetvgameonline.com/manchester-city-vs-fc-porto-live/
https://vslivetvgameonline.com/manchester-city-vs-fc-porto-live/
https://vslivetvgameonline.com/manchester-city-vs-fc-porto-live/
https://vslivetvgameonline.com/manchester-city-vs-fc-porto-live/
https://vslivetvgameonline.com/manchester-city-vs-fc-porto-live/
https://vslivetvgameonline.com/manchester-city-vs-fc-porto-live/
https://vslivetvgameonline.com/manchester-city-vs-fc-porto-live/
https://vslivetvgameonline.com/manchester-city-vs-fc-porto-live/
https://vslivetvgameonline.com/manchester-city-vs-fc-porto-live/
https://vslivetvgameonline.com/manchester-city-vs-fc-porto-live/
https://vslivetvgameonline.com/manchester-city-vs-fc-porto-live/
https://vslivetvgameonline.com/manchester-city-vs-fc-porto-live/
https://vslivetvgameonline.com/manchester-city-vs-fc-porto-live/
Manchester City vs FC Porto Live
https://vslivetvgameonline.com/manchester-city-vs-fc-porto-live/
https://vslivetvgameonline.com/manchester-city-vs-fc-porto-live/
https://vslivetvgameonline.com/manchester-city-vs-fc-porto-live/
https://vslivetvgameonline.com/manchester-city-vs-fc-porto-live/
https://vslivetvgameonline.com/manchester-city-vs-fc-porto-live/
https://vslivetvgameonline.com/manchester-city-vs-fc-porto-live/
https://vslivetvgameonline.com/manchester-city-vs-fc-porto-live/
https://vslivetvgameonline.com/manchester-city-vs-fc-porto-live/
https://vslivetvgameonline.com/manchester-city-vs-fc-porto-live/
https://vslivetvgameonline.com/manchester-city-vs-fc-porto-live/
https://vslivetvgameonline.com/manchester-city-vs-fc-porto-live/
https://vslivetvgameonline.com/manchester-city-vs-fc-porto-live/
https://vslivetvgameonline.com/manchester-city-vs-fc-porto-live/
https://vslivetvgameonline.com/manchester-city-vs-fc-porto-live/
https://vslivetvgameonline.com/manchester-city-vs-fc-porto-live/
Manchester City vs FC Porto Live
https://vslivetvgameonline.com/manchester-city-vs-fc-porto-live/
https://vslivetvgameonline.com/manchester-city-vs-fc-porto-live/
https://vslivetvgameonline.com/manchester-city-vs-fc-porto-live/
https://vslivetvgameonline.com/manchester-city-vs-fc-porto-live/
https://vslivetvgameonline.com/manchester-city-vs-fc-porto-live/
https://vslivetvgameonline.com/manchester-city-vs-fc-porto-live/
https://vslivetvgameonline.com/manchester-city-vs-fc-porto-live/
https://vslivetvgameonline.com/manchester-city-vs-fc-porto-live/
https://vslivetvgameonline.com/manchester-city-vs-fc-porto-live/
https://vslivetvgameonline.com/manchester-city-vs-fc-porto-live/
https://vslivetvgameonline.com/manchester-city-vs-fc-porto-live/
https://vslivetvgameonline.com/manchester-city-vs-fc-porto-live/
https://vslivetvgameonline.com/manchester-city-vs-fc-porto-live/
https://vslivetvgameonline.com/manchester-city-vs-fc-porto-live/
https://vslivetvgameonline.com/manchester-city-vs-fc-porto-live/
Manchester City vs FC Porto Live
https://vslivetvgameonline.com/manchester-city-vs-fc-porto-live/
https://vslivetvgameonline.com/manchester-city-vs-fc-porto-live/
https://vslivetvgameonline.com/manchester-city-vs-fc-porto-live/
https://vslivetvgameonline.com/manchester-city-vs-fc-porto-live/
https://vslivetvgameonline.com/manchester-city-vs-fc-porto-live/
https://vslivetvgameonline.com/manchester-city-vs-fc-porto-live/
https://vslivetvgameonline.com/manchester-city-vs-fc-porto-live/
https://vslivetvgameonline.com/manchester-city-vs-fc-porto-live/
https://vslivetvgameonline.com/manchester-city-vs-fc-porto-live/
https://vslivetvgameonline.com/manchester-city-vs-fc-porto-live/
https://vslivetvgameonline.com/manchester-city-vs-fc-porto-live/
https://vslivetvgameonline.com/manchester-city-vs-fc-porto-live/
https://vslivetvgameonline.com/manchester-city-vs-fc-porto-live/
https://vslivetvgameonline.com/manchester-city-vs-fc-porto-live/
https://vslivetvgameonline.com/manchester-city-vs-fc-porto-live/
https://vslivetvgameonline.com/manchester-city-vs-fc-porto-live/
https://vslivetvgameonline.com/manchester-city-vs-fc-porto-live/
https://vslivetvgameonline.com/manchester-city-vs-fc-porto-live/
https://vslivetvgameonline.com/manchester-city-vs-fc-porto-live/
https://vslivetvgameonline.com/manchester-city-vs-fc-porto-live/
https://vslivetvgameonline.com/manchester-city-vs-fc-porto-live/
https://vslivetvgameonline.com/manchester-city-vs-fc-porto-live/
https://vslivetvgameonline.com/manchester-city-vs-fc-porto-live/
https://vslivetvgameonline.com/manchester-city-vs-fc-porto-live/
https://vslivetvgameonline.com/manchester-city-vs-fc-porto-live/
https://vslivetvgameonline.com/manchester-city-vs-fc-porto-live/
https://vslivetvgameonline.com/manchester-city-vs-fc-porto-live/
https://vslivetvgameonline.com/manchester-city-vs-fc-porto-live/
https://vslivetvgameonline.com/manchester-city-vs-fc-porto-live/
https://vslivetvgameonline.com/manchester-city-vs-fc-porto-live/
https://vslivetvgameonline.com/manchester-city-vs-fc-porto-live/
https://vslivetvgameonline.com/manchester-city-vs-fc-porto-live/
https://vslivetvgameonline.com/manchester-city-vs-fc-porto-live/
https://vslivetvgameonline.com/manchester-city-vs-fc-porto-live/
https://vslivetvgameonline.com/manchester-city-vs-fc-porto-live/
https://vslivetvgameonline.com/manchester-city-vs-fc-porto-live/
https://vslivetvgameonline.com/manchester-city-vs-fc-porto-live/
https://vslivetvgameonline.com/manchester-city-vs-fc-porto-live/
https://vslivetvgameonline.com/manchester-city-vs-fc-porto-live/
https://vslivetvgameonline.com/manchester-city-vs-fc-porto-live/
https://vslivetvgameonline.com/manchester-city-vs-fc-porto-live/
Manchester City vs FC Porto Live
https://vslivetvgameonline.com/manchester-city-vs-fc-porto-live/
https://vslivetvgameonline.com/manchester-city-vs-fc-porto-live/
https://vslivetvgameonline.com/manchester-city-vs-fc-porto-live/
https://vslivetvgameonline.com/manchester-city-vs-fc-porto-live/
https://vslivetvgameonline.com/manchester-city-vs-fc-porto-live/
https://vslivetvgameonline.com/manchester-city-vs-fc-porto-live/
https://vslivetvgameonline.com/manchester-city-vs-fc-porto-live/
https://vslivetvgameonline.com/manchester-city-vs-fc-porto-live/
https://vslivetvgameonline.com/manchester-city-vs-fc-porto-live/
https://vslivetvgameonline.com/manchester-city-vs-fc-porto-live/
https://vslivetvgameonline.com/manchester-city-vs-fc-porto-live/
https://vslivetvgameonline.com/manchester-city-vs-fc-porto-live/
https://vslivetvgameonline.com/manchester-city-vs-fc-porto-live/
Manchester City vs FC Porto Live
https://vslivetvgameonline.com/manchester-city-vs-fc-porto-live/
https://vslivetvgameonline.com/manchester-city-vs-fc-porto-live/
https://vslivetvgameonline.com/manchester-city-vs-fc-porto-live/
https://vslivetvgameonline.com/manchester-city-vs-fc-porto-live/
https://vslivetvgameonline.com/manchester-city-vs-fc-porto-live/
https://vslivetvgameonline.com/manchester-city-vs-fc-porto-live/
https://vslivetvgameonline.com/manchester-city-vs-fc-porto-live/
https://vslivetvgameonline.com/manchester-city-vs-fc-porto-live/
https://vslivetvgameonline.com/manchester-city-vs-fc-porto-live/
https://vslivetvgameonline.com/manchester-city-vs-fc-porto-live/
https://vslivetvgameonline.com/manchester-city-vs-fc-porto-live/
https://vslivetvgameonline.com/manchester-city-vs-fc-porto-live/
https://vslivetvgameonline.com/manchester-city-vs-fc-porto-live/
https://vslivetvgameonline.com/manchester-city-vs-fc-porto-live/
https://vslivetvgameonline.com/manchester-city-vs-fc-porto-live/
https://vslivetvgameonline.com/manchester-city-vs-fc-porto-live/
https://vslivetvgameonline.com/manchester-city-vs-fc-porto-live/
https://vslivetvgameonline.com/manchester-city-vs-fc-porto-live/
https://vslivetvgameonline.com/manchester-city-vs-fc-porto-live/
https://vslivetvgameonline.com/manchester-city-vs-fc-porto-live/
https://vslivetvgameonline.com/manchester-city-vs-fc-porto-live/
https://vslivetvgameonline.com/manchester-city-vs-fc-porto-live/
https://vslivetvgameonline.com/manchester-city-vs-fc-porto-live/
https://vslivetvgameonline.com/manchester-city-vs-fc-porto-live/
https://vslivetvgameonline.com/manchester-city-vs-fc-porto-live/
https://vslivetvgameonline.com/manchester-city-vs-fc-porto-live/
https://vslivetvgameonline.com/manchester-city-vs-fc-porto-live/
https://vslivetvgameonline.com/manchester-city-vs-fc-porto-live/
https://vslivetvgameonline.com/manchester-city-vs-fc-porto-live/
https://vslivetvgameonline.com/manchester-city-vs-fc-porto-live/
https://vslivetvgameonline.com/manchester-city-vs-fc-porto-live/
https://vslivetvgameonline.com/manchester-city-vs-fc-porto-live/
https://vslivetvgameonline.com/manchester-city-vs-fc-porto-live/
https://vslivetvgameonline.com/manchester-city-vs-fc-porto-live/
https://vslivetvgameonline.com/manchester-city-vs-fc-porto-live/
https://vslivetvgameonline.com/manchester-city-vs-fc-porto-live/
https://vslivetvgameonline.com/manchester-city-vs-fc-porto-live/
https://vslivetvgameonline.com/manchester-city-vs-fc-porto-live/
https://vslivetvgameonline.com/manchester-city-vs-fc-porto-live/