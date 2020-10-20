Финанс Бизнес Банк присоединен к Московскому Областному Банку. Об этом во вторник, 20 октября, сообщается на сайте Центробанка.

Как уточняется, самостоятельная деятельность Финанс Бизнес Банка прекращена с 19 октября.

На сайте объединенного банка указано, что «19 октября 2020 года Финанс Бизнес Банк завершил процесс присоединения к Мособлбанку, входящему в группу СМП Банка. Процесс присоединения осуществлялся под контролем Центрального банка Российской Федерации. В результате присоединения Мособлбанк стал правопреемником всех обязательств Финанс Бизнес Банка перед клиентами».

О начале процедуры объединения Мособлбанка и Финанс Бизнес Банка было объявлено в середине августа этого года. Напомним, в мае 2014 года стартовала процедура санации указанных двух банков и еще одной кредитной организации — Инресбанка под управлением СМП Банка. В 2016 году Инресбанк был присоединен к Мособлбанку.