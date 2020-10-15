Рубль в начале торговой сессии понедельника демонстрирует укрепление по отношению к доллару и евро, свидетельствуют данные Московской биржи.

На 10:10 мск доллар дешевел на 6 копеек по сравнению с закрытием предыдущих торгов, а евро — на одну. На 10:20 мск курс доллара расчетами «завтра» составил 77,86 рубля (минус 8 копеек). Курс евро на 10:20 мск равнялся 91,2 рубля (минус 3 копейки).

Как комментировал перед открытием торгов аналитик ИАЦ «Альпари» Владислав Антонов, в понедельник утром рубль по-прежнему будет находиться под давлением, так как инвесторы испытывают озабоченность по поводу роста числа заражений коронавирусом. По его словам, на этой неделе многие страны были вынуждены вернуть ограничительные меры, снятые после первой волны COVID-19. На понедельник торговый диапазон — 77—79,35 рубля, прогнозировал эксперт.

«Рубль потерял фактор давления со стороны конвертации дивидендов СберБанка. Поддержат российскую валюту внешний фон и увеличение продажи валюты в рамках налогового периода. Но по-прежнему на рубль будет давить избыток ликвидности, полученной на прошлой неделе банками в рамках РЕПО с ЦБ. Пока сильной поддержкой по паре доллар/рубль выступает район 77», — пояснял главный аналитик «Алор Брокера» Алексей Антонов.