РГС Банк дополнил тарифы по расчетно-кассовому обслуживанию новым пакетом «Высокий старт», сообщает пресс-служба кредитной организации.

«Новый тариф разработан специально для действующего бизнеса, давно ведущего свою деятельность на рынке, и подразумевает бесплатное открытие счета и его обслуживание за 700 рублей в месяц. При предоплате за несколько месяцев клиентам предоставляются скидки. А если клиент открыл расчетный счет, но не пользуется им, то абонентская плата за пользование счетом взиматься не будет», — говорится в релизе.

Основным преимуществом нового тарифа является фиксированная стоимость за использование наиболее востребованных услуг, которая выражена в процентах и зависит от суммы платежа или перевода.

Пакетный тариф «Высокий старт» включает в себя набор необходимых банковских услуг для удобного ведения бизнеса: открытие и ведение счета в рублях или иностранной валюте, безналичные платежи и переводы, прием и выдачу наличных средств, исполнение срочных платежей, а также продленный операционный день и другие услуги для эффективного ведения бизнеса.

Также клиентам РГС Банка в рамках РКО доступны выездной сервис менеджера банка в Москве и Санкт-Петербурге, возможность начисления процентов на неснижаемый остаток по счету и постоянно расширяющийся спектр специальных предложений и бонусов от партнеров.