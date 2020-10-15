ОТП Банк запустил новую программу автокредитования «Свои люди». Программа предлагает одинаковые условия по ставкам на новые автомобили и автомобили с пробегом, сообщает пресс-служба кредитной организации.

«Процентная ставка по кредиту не будет меняться в зависимости от того, какой автомобиль захочет приобрести клиент — новый или подержанный. Кредит можно оформить на срок до пяти лет со ставкой от 10% и первоначальным взносом в 10%. Максимальная сумма кредита составляет 4 млн рублей», — говорится в релизе.

Подать заявку на кредит можно по двум документам без подтверждения дохода и занятости, а срок принятия решения составляет менее одного часа. Программа «Свои люди» доступна водителям со стажем от трех месяцев. Продукт можно оформить более чем в 200 дилерских центрах на территории РФ.

ОТП Банк также предоставляет клиентам дополнительные преимущества в рамках обновленной программы госсубсидирования автокредитования. Условия предполагают увеличенную стоимость автомобиля, расширенный список доступных моделей и комплектаций, а также скидки для медицинских работников и клиентов, использующих трейд-ин. Кроме того, скидка на автомобиль доступна семьям с одним несовершеннолетним ребенком.