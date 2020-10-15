Кредитные средства выдаются по ставке 9,5% годовых.
Банк «Центр-инвест» расширил программу льготного кредитования «Трансформация бизнеса», дополнив ее комплексным предложением с выгодным расчетно-кассовым обслуживанием, надежным эквайрингом и бесплатной онлайн-кассой. Об этом сообщает пресс-служба кредитной организации.
«Обновленная программа «Трансформация бизнеса» позволяет клиентам банка «Центр-инвест» адаптироваться к новой дистанционной экономике с помощью оцифровки бизнес-процессов, перехода в онлайн-формат, создания дистанционного управления бизнесом и увеличения объема продаж за счет альтернативных каналов сбыта», — говорится в релизе.
Льготный кредит можно оформить на приобретение нового оборудования, программного обеспечения или средств защиты и специального инвентаря для сохранения здоровья сотрудников и клиентов. Кредитные средства выдаются по ставке 9,5% годовых в форме кредитной линии до 10 млн рублей сроком на три года. Решение принимается за один день.
Открыть расчетный счет в банке «Центр-инвест» можно в течение одного дня в любом офисе банка или оформив онлайн-заявку на сайте. Система дистанционного банковского обслуживания «Клиент — банк» подключается к счету каждого клиента бесплатно.
Для автоматизации бизнес-процессов в рамках программы «Трансформация бизнеса» предоставляется бесплатная онлайн-касса со встроенным платежным терминалом при заключении договора на торговый эквайринг. Это позволит сэкономить клиентам от 20 тыс. до 30 тыс. рублей.
