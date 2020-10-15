В почтовых рассылках чаще всего распространяются программы-шпионы, бэкдоры и загрузчики опасного ПО.
Электронная почта остается одним из главных и опасных источников киберугроз для россиян: через нее пользователи все чаще получают письма с опасным ПО, например, программами-шифровальщиками, заявил РИА Новости заместитель руководителя Центра быстрого реагирования на инциденты кибербезопасности международной компании Group-IB (CERT-GIB) Ярослав Каргалев.
«Год начался с изменений в топе актуальных угроз, распространяющихся с помощью вредоносных рассылок. Операторы шифровальщиков сфокусировались на целевых атаках, выбирая себе крупные жертвы и требуя от них значительно большие суммы…. Вероятнее всего, стремление операторов шифровальщиков сорвать большой куш постепенно приведет к росту таргетированных атак, при этом почта по-прежнему будет главным источником их распространения, что повышает требования к обеспечению ее кибербезопасности», — сказал он в рамках Московского международного форума «Открытые инновации».
По его словам, в почтовых рассылках чаще всего распространяются программы-шпионы, бэкдоры и загрузчики опасного ПО.
«Что касается вредоносных почтовых рассылок, то за девять месяцев перехваченные сообщения чаще всего «несли на борту» вложения с программами-шпионами или ссылки, ведущие на их скачивание, бэкдоры и загрузчики, которые используются для установки другого вредного ПО, в том числе вирусов-шифровальщиков или банковских троянов», — отметил эксперт.
«В числе топ-5 самых популярных вредоносных семейств, которые использовали атакующие в рассылках, вошли: троян RTM, бэкдор Formbook; шпионское ПО AgentTesla и LOKI PWS, бэкдор Emotet. Почти 70% вредоносных файлов попадали на компьютер жертвы с помощью архивов, порядка 18% были замаскированы под офисные документы (с расширениями.doc,.xls и.pdf), еще 14% — под исполняемые файлы и скрипты», — добавил он.
