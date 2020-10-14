Срок действия этой программы заканчивается 1 ноября.
Президент РФ Владимир Путин предложил продлить программу льготной ипотеки со ставкой 6,5% на покупку жилья в новостройках как минимум до середины 2021 года.
На совещании с правительством он отметил, что срок действия этой программы заканчивается 1 ноября.
«С учетом того, что ситуация у нас складывается в общем-то непросто, хотя экономика восстанавливается, тем не менее людям еще тяжеловато и отдельным отраслям экономики, в том числе и стройке, давайте продлим эту льготу хотя бы до середины следующего года», — обратился президент к премьер-министру РФ Михаилу Мишустину.
Глава правительства, в свою очередь, отметил, что эта программа, запущенная в апреле по поручению главы государства, стала «одной из самых успешных антикризисных мер». «Выдано более 220 тысяч кредитов на 630 миллиардов рублей», — сказал Мишустин, добавив, что на эту программу сейчас приходится более 90% всех кредитов на новостройки. По словам премьера, льготная ипотека востребована гражданами, а также она сыграла роль в поддержке строительной отрасли в период пандемии. Мишустин считает важным продление этой программы с льготной ипотечной ставкой в 6,5% до 1 июля следующего года.
«Мы готовы быстро подготовить все необходимые распоряжения», — сказал премьер-министр.
«Хорошо, давайте сделаем это, — согласился Путин, назвав льготную ипотеку популярной мерой, оказывающей реальную поддержку гражданам. — Продлим ее хотя бы до середины следующего года».
