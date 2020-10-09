Сентябрьские выдачи ипотеки побили августовский рекорд на десятки миллиардов рублей. За месяц было выдано кредитов почти на 0,5 трлн рублей, сообщил РБК глава «ДОМ.РФ» Виталий Мутко. Один из факторов — льготная госпрограмма под ставку 6,5% на новостройки.
В России за три квартала 2020 года было выдано более 1 млн ипотечных кредитов на сумму около 2,7 трлн рублей, передал РБК через представителя глава госкомпании «ДОМ.РФ» Виталий Мутко. Эта немногим меньше, чем российские банки предоставили за весь прошлый год — 1,3 млн кредитов на 2,8 трлн рублей.
По словам Мутко, на сентябрь пришлось 180—185 тыс. выданных кредитов, а их объем приблизился к 0,5 трлн рублей. Это исторический рекорд месячной выдачи ипотеки в России. Сентябрьский уровень значительно превзошел предыдущий рекорд на ипотечном рынке, который был зафиксирован в августе 2020 года — тогда было выдано 154,5 тыс. жилищных кредитов (+ 44,6% за год) на общую сумму 392,3 млрд рублей (+66,2%).
Такой результат стал возможным благодаря льготной ипотечной программе, на которую пришлось свыше 90% всех кредитов на новостройки в сентябре, а также росту спроса в рыночном сегменте, где ставки сейчас на историческом минимуме — около 8%, подчеркнул Мутко.
По итогам 2020 года ожидается, что объем выдачи ипотечных кредитов превысит рекордные 3 трлн рублей и достигнет 3,3 трлн рублей (не менее 1,3—1,4 млн кредитов). «В случае продления программы льготной ипотеки на новостройки может быть выдано более 1,5 млн кредитов на сумму около 3,7 трлн рублей», — уточнили в «ДОМ.РФ».
Аналитики Frank RG оценили объем выдачи ипотечных кредитов в сентябре 2020 года в 512 млрд рублей, что на 23% выше уровня августа. В «ДОМ.РФ» оценка скромнее — 470 млрд рублей, но это вдвое больше, чем годом ранее. Из них на рынок первичного жилья пришлось около 190 млрд рублей.
Значительную долю ипотечных кредитов обеспечивают займы, выданные по льготной ставке в 6,5% для новостроек (программа была запущена в пандемию и дает возможность взять кредит по низкой ставке при первоначальном взносе 15%), прокомментировал руководитель аналитического департамента AMarkets Артем Деев. Делает ипотеку доступнее целый комплекс мер от правительства — это и реструктуризация долга, и льготные ставки по кредитам, и семейные правительственные программы, перечисляет главный аналитик ГК «АЛОР» Алексей Антонов.
Другим важным фактором роста ипотечного кредитования стало беспрецедентное снижение ставок по ипотеке в рыночном сегменте, ставшее возможным благодаря мягкой денежно-кредитной политике Банка России, указали в «ДОМ.РФ». По данным мониторинга госкомпании на 9 октября 2020 года, средневзвешенная ставка топ-15 ипотечных банков по кредитам на новостройки составляет 8,01%, по кредитам на готовое жилье — 8,25%, на рефинансирование — 8,05%.
Еще один фактор роста ипотеки — процесс рефинансирования кредитов из-за снижения ставок на рынке, обращал внимание ЦБ. По его мнению, способствовали увеличению объемов рефинансирования и программы льготного ипотечного кредитования, часть из которых допускает рефинансирование привлеченных ранее кредитов. Так, более 40% операций в рамках программы «Семейная ипотека» в первом полугодии 2020 года приходилось на рефинансирование. Заемщики, замещая свои обязательства новыми кредитами по более низкой ставке, снижали издержки на обслуживание кредита.
За январь—июль сумма обязательств среднего заемщика по действующим ипотечным кредитам возросла почти на 48 тыс. рублей, однако годовые процентные расходы снизились более чем на 4 тыс. рублей, оценивал ЦБ.
