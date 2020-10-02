В зависимости от своих потребностей клиенты могут выбрать один из трех вариантов программы: «Лайт», «Участие» или «Под ключ».
РГС Банк запустил сервис «Налоговый вычет». Он позволяет не выходя из дома получить квалифицированную помощь по подготовке и подаче документов для возврата налога на доходы физических лиц, следует из релиза финучреждения.
«Специалисты сервиса проконсультируют по любым вопросам, связанным с получением налогового вычета, помогут разобраться в нюансах с учетом индивидуальной ситуации клиента, подготовить необходимые бумаги и получить максимальный размер выплаты. Помимо этого, сервис предусматривает упрощенный способ получения электронной цифровой подписи (ЭЦП), которая формируется сразу при регистрации в личном кабинете и позволяет подписывать посредством СМС документы для получения налогового вычета. Следить за статусом выплаты также можно в личном кабинете. Программа предоставляется сроком на один год», — отмечается в сообщении.
Программа реализуется совместно с группой компаний «Европейская юридическая служба».
