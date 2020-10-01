При переводе всех офисных сотрудников на дистанционную работу часть бизнеса может не выжить.
Выручка торговли и сферы услуг из-за перевода граждан на удаленную работу за неделю упала на 20%, пишут «Известия». В дальнейшем доходы компаний могут уменьшиться еще на 30%, рассказали в бизнес-объединениях. В ТЦ Москвы трафик пока остается на уровне 80–85% в сравнении с прошлогодними показателями и может таким и остаться если ограничительные меры не ужесточат, считают эксперты.
По словам члена генерального совета «Деловой России» Павла Гагарина, выручка предприятий сферы торговли и услуг может упасть еще на 30% от текущего уровня. Согласно прогнозу президента Союза торговых центров (СТЦ) Булата Шакирова, падение составит примерно 15–20%. Как отметил председатель Бюро по защите прав предпринимателей московского отделения «Опоры России» Алексей Петропольский, в целом бизнес может потерять около 50% доходов от тех, что были летом. Находясь дома, люди потребляют значительно меньше, чем работая в офисе, кроме того, многие будут экономить. Тенденция может частично коснуться и спальных районов, полагает он.
По мнению управляющего партнера BMS Group Алексея Матюхова, корреляция падения выручки и снижения потока клиентов в связи с переводом на удаленную работу будет практически линейная. Выручка упадет пропорционально, причем для многих заведений, скорее всего, ниже уровня окупаемости. Если работников обяжут уйти в принудительный отпуск, который должен оплачивать работодатель, то многие компании этого не переживут, добавил Матюхов.
Арендные сборы моллов в этом году будут на 50% ниже, чем в 2019-м. А если торговые центры снова закроют, то они могут составить всего 30%. В результате большинство ТЦ обанкротятся, полагает управляющий директор Российского совета торговых центров (РСТЦ) Олег Войцеховский.
