Стартовавшая в апреле текущего года программа кредитования предприятий из пострадавших отраслей под 0 % на выплату заработной платы (ФОТ 0%) помогла сохранить более 1 млн рабочих мест, говорится в сообщении Минэкономразвития.
Напомним, что правила программы ФОТ 0% предусматривают возможность получения предприятиями кредитов на расходы, связанные с выплатой заработной платы, на срок до 12 месяцев. При этом на первые полгода (но не позднее 30 ноября 2020 года) для заемщика устанавливается ставка по кредиту 0% и исключаются выплаты по основному долгу.
В течение последующих шести месяцев ставка устанавливается не более ставки, установленной Банком России (в настоящий момент она составляет 2,5%), а также осуществляется погашение основного долга.
Кроме того, с учетом заключения первых кредитных договоров 30 марта текущего года, первые заемщики с сегодняшнего дня начинают выходить на погашение займов.
Общее количество заключенных кредитных договоров по состоянию на 30 сентября 2020 года по программе ФОТ 0% составляет 39,5 тыс. на сумму 102,2 млрд рублей.
