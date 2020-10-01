Показатель составил 40,91 доллара за баррель.
Средняя цена российской нефти Urals в сентябре оказалась в 1,5 раза ниже, чем год назад, свидетельствуют данные Минфина РФ.
«Средняя цена на нефть марки Urals в сентябре 2020 года сложилась в размере 40,91 доллара за баррель, что в 1,5 раза ниже, чем в сентябре 2019 года (61,06 доллара за баррель)», — отмечается в сообщении ведомства.
Средняя цена на нефть марки Urals в январе — сентябре 2020 года сложилась в размере 40,84 доллара за баррель против 64,15 доллара за три квартала 2019 года.
