Ставки повышены по «Хорошему вкладу» и «Пенсионному доходу».
Банк «Русский Стандарт» повысил ставки по двум рублевым вкладам.
Доходность «Хорошего вклада» составит 5% годовых (вместо 4,75%). Минимальная сумма при его открытии в отделении — 30 тыс. рублей, онлайн — 10 тыс. рублей. Сроки составляют 210 и 300 дней. Проценты выплачиваются в конце срока.
Депозит «Пенсионный доход» открывается под 4,75—5% годовых (ранее — под 4,45—5%). Минимальная сумма – 10 тыс. рублей, срок — 181 или 360 дней. Проценты выплачиваются ежемесячно.
Оба вклада можно пополнять.
