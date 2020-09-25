Пандемический кризис привел к тому, что 6,1% работающих представителей российского среднего класса перешли в категорию бедных, следует из модельных расчетов экономистов ВШЭ на основе данных выборочного наблюдения доходов населения Росстата. Причиной стали потеря работы и снижение трудовых доходов из-за простоя, пишут исследователи. Экспертные оценки представлены в докладе «Россия в новую эпоху: выбор приоритетов и цели национального развития», с которым ознакомился РБК.

Накануне пандемии, по оценкам экспертов ВШЭ, к среднему классу принадлежали 24% занятых россиян. Переход 6% в другую категорию соответствует сокращению доли примерно на 1,5 п. п.

Из-за пандемии коронавируса средний класс столкнулся с меньшим падением доходов, чем другие категории населения, но это падение — значительное, и восстановление доходов среднего класса потребует дополнительных мер стимулирования экономического роста, указывают авторы доклада под руководством проректора ВШЭ, директора Института социальной политики Лилии Овчаровой.

Экономисты идентифицировали представителей среднего класса по трем признакам:

  • заняты по профессиям, которые относятся к нулевому — четвертому классам по классификатору ISCO (законодатели, чиновники, руководители высшего и среднего звена, специалисты высшего и среднего уровня квалификации, офисные служащие, военные);
  • имеют высшее или незаконченное высшее образование;
  • средний душевой доход не ниже 1,25 от медианного дохода по региону.

К среднему классу эксперты относили и тех, кто соответствует только двум из трех указанных признаков, но наличие дохода не ниже 1,25 от медианного по региону обязательно. К примеру, по данным Росстата, в Белгородской области в 2019 году медианный среднедушевой доход в месяц составлял 25 244 рублей, соответственно, следуя критериям ВШЭ, жителя региона с доходом выше 31,6 тыс. рублей можно было бы отнести к среднему классу при сочетании еще с одним признаком — профессия либо образование. Такие критерии накануне пандемии позволяли отнести к среднему классу 24% занятых россиян, указывают эксперты ВШЭ.