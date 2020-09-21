Региональные аналитические материалы с подробной информацией о ценовой динамике, факторах роста или снижения инфляции будут публиковаться на страницах территориальных учреждений на сайте Банка России в 20-х числах каждого месяца.
Цены на товары и услуги в Москве выросли за последний год меньше, чем в целом по России. На это обратил внимание директор департамента денежно-кредитной политики Банка России Кирилл Тремасов, комментируя начало публикации регулятором аналитических комментариев о динамике цен в регионах.
В ЦБ поясняют, что российские регионы имеют разные уровни развития инфраструктуры и рынков, природно-климатические особенности и потребительские привычки, поэтому инфляционная картина в конкретной области или республике может отличаться от общероссийской. Новый аналитический продукт Банка России впервые представляет подробный анализ факторов динамики цен в каждом регионе.
«Цены растут в регионах по-разному, и причин на это много, начиная от климата, конкуренции и заканчивая потребительскими предпочтениями, традициями, — отмечает Тремасов. — Например, в Москве за последний год цены на товары и услуги выросли в среднем на 3,2%, и это меньше, чем в целом по России, где рост цен составил 3,6%».
По его словам, в значительной степени это связано с высокой конкуренцией на московском потребительском рынке. «Например, цены на кофе, который москвичи любят покупать по дороге на работу, за год вообще не изменились», — отмечает представитель ЦБ.
