В Головном офисе КБ «Кубань Кредит» сегодня прошла традиционная экскурсия для первоклассников – детей сотрудников Банка.
Она проводится ежегодно в преддверии дня рождения кредитной организации, который отмечается 28 сентября.
Как и прежде, мероприятие было выстроено в формате игрового квеста. Школьники с помощью карты прокладывали между подразделениями путь к сокровищам. В этом приключении их ждали загадки, задания и полезные истории на банковскую тематику. Дети учились записываться в электронную очередь, узнали, какие бывают валюты, как работает банкомат и многое другое.
В конце путешествия первоклассники отыскали сундук, в котором их ждали рюкзаки со школьной канцелярией, сладостями и фирменными сувенирами от Банка.
