Уральский Банк Реконструкции и Развития (УБРиР) распространил возможности рефинансирования на новый вид объектов. Теперь, помимо автокредитов и потребительских займов сторонних банков, клиенты могут рефинансировать ипотечные кредиты на тех же условиях, сообщает пресс-служба кредитной организации.

Согласно программе, максимальная сумма на рефинансирование ипотечных, автомобильных и потребительских кредитов составляет 5 млн рублей на срок до десяти лет. Ставка начинается от 6,5% годовых.

«Клиент может не только рефинансировать любое количество кредитов, но и получить дополнительные средства наличными, оформив заем на большую сумму, чем требуется для погашения имеющихся задолженностей», — говорится в релизе.

Для оформления займа требуется только паспорт и справка о доходах или выписка из ПФР. Однако если сумма займа не превышает сумму рефинансируемых кредитов и составляет до 1,5 млн рублей, то подтверждать доходы не нужно. Тем не менее, согласно условиям программы, заемщик должен быть трудоустроен и иметь стаж работы на последнем месте от трех месяцев или опыт предпринимательской деятельности не менее года.