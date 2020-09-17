Первые два месяца услуга предоставляется бесплатно.
Компания «МТС» запустила сервис для создания программы лояльности «LoyaltyGetMeBack» в партнерстве со стартапом GetMeBack. Услуга позволит компаниям малого бизнеса выпускать виртуальные бонусные карты с собственным дизайном и условиями. Сервис доступен на площадке цифровых решений для предпринимателей «МТС Твой Бизнес», сообщает пресс-служба оператора.
«Для создания программы лояльности и выпуска бонусных карт предпринимателю нужно зарегистрироваться на сайте mts.getmeback.ru, настроить условия бонусной системы и дизайн карт. Инструмент позволяет разделить клиентов на сегменты, увидеть статистику их покупок и отправить push-уведомления сразу всем или части пользователей», — говорится в релизе.
Клубные карты компаний хранятся в виртуальном кошельке смартфонов клиентов (приложение «Wallet» в iPhone, «WalletPasses» — в смартфонах с Android) вместе с банковскими картами и билетами. Количество накопленных бонусов и срок их действия обновляются автоматически и отображаются на лицевой стороне карты.
В личном кабинете сервиса предприниматель найдет QR-код, который можно распечатать и повесить на видном месте в торговой точке, покупатели будут сканировать его для регистрации в бонусной программе и добавления карты в «кошелек». Данные зарегистрированных пользователей сегментируются по полу, возрасту, времени использования бонусной карты и другим клиентским характеристикам. Эту информацию можно использовать для анализа аудитории и настройки индивидуальных акций, например скидок ко дню рождения.
После регистрации в программе лояльности покупатель получает виртуальную карту c личным QR-кодом. Для начисления и списания баллов сотрудникам нужно отсканировать код карты пользователя в приложении «GMB. Валидатор» (доступно для iOS и Android). На сайте программы предприниматели видят, как активно их сотрудники вовлекают клиентов в систему лояльности.
Компании — пользователи сервиса получают доступ к выпуску тысячи карт и отправке неограниченного количества push-уведомлений своей аудитории. Подписку на сервис можно оформить в личном кабинете площадки «МТС Твой Бизнес» за 990 рублей в месяц. Протестировать функционал программы позволит пробный период: первые два месяца каждый новый пользователь может выпустить до 50 бонусных карт и запустить уведомления бесплатно.
