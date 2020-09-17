Россиянки во время распространения коронавируса заметно обогнали мужчин по любви к наличным: если представительницы прекрасного пола по сравнению с прошлым годом в среднем снимали в банкоматах на 82% больше, то мужчины — на 54%, показало исследование банка «Русский Стандарт».

В рамках исследования аналитики изучили статистику операций по картам в первом полугодии и сравнили их с данными за аналогичный период прошлого года.

«В первом полугодии 2020 года заметно выросли средние чеки снятия наличных у представителей обоих полов. Так, например, «женский» чек вырос на 82% относительно того же периода прошлого года, а «мужской» — на 54%. При этом «женский» средний чек больше «мужского» — 67 117 рублей против 64 125 рублей», — выяснили аналитики.

Что касается операций по картам в целом, у женщин за рассматриваемый период средняя сумма также оказалась больше, чем у мужчин: она выросла на 28%, до 7 831 рубля, а у мужчин — на 17%, до 7 558 рублей. При этом средний перевод у мужчин увеличился на 19% и составил 47 995 рублей, а у женщин — на 21%, до 43 250 рублей.

А вот средняя оплата покупки по карте, наоборот, снизилась: на 7% у женщин (1 033 рубля) и на 8% у мужчин (1 238 рублей). Традиционной категорией-лидером у обоих полов по частоте операций стали супермаркеты. Средний «мужской» чек здесь — 676 рублей, а «женский» — 633 рубля.

Следующие же четыре позиции рейтинга трат оказались различными у представителей каждого из полов. У мужчин это транспорт (средний платеж — 1 242 рубля), товары для дома (2 686 рублей), ремонт и стройматериалы (2 919 рублей), бытовая техника и электроника (6 883 рубля). У женщин же самыми востребованными после супермаркетов оказались категории одежды, обуви и аксессуаров (3 976 рублей), товаров для дома (2 600 рублей), транспорта (875 рублей) и здоровья (1 203 рубля).