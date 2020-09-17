Корпоративные клиенты банка «Левобережный» могут дистанционно подключить сервис конвертации валюты с помощью «Онлайн-офиса», без подписания дополнительных документов, говорится в релизе финучреждения.

«Для совершения конверсионных операций по курсу Московской биржи и по курсам FOREX клиенты банка «Левобережный» могут воспользоваться сервисом прямого доступа к биржевым торгам и межбанковскому валютному рынку. Теперь подключиться к системе QUIK стало значительно проще: для этого не требуется подписывать бумажные соглашения и отправлять их в банк, достаточно просто зайти в раздел «ВЭД» «Онлайн-офиса» и перейти в супермаркет продуктов», — сказано в сообщении.

Сервис «Онлайн-офис» банка «Левобережный» дает юридическим лицам возможность просматривать в режиме одного окна всю необходимую информацию по компании. Один из его разделов — «ВЭД-ассистент» — позволяет клиентам самостоятельно отслеживать потенциальные нарушения по срокам ввоза товара/получения экспортной выручки; контролировать сроки окончания контрактов; получать ведомости банковского контроля и подключать новые услуги банка по СМС, без подписания бумажных заявлений.