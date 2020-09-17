За проведение операций взимается комиссия.
ВТБ запускает для всех клиентов среднего и малого бизнеса новое мобильное приложение «ВТБ Бизнес QR». Оно позволит предпринимателям принимать платежи по QR-коду через Систему быстрых платежей (СБП) с низкой комиссией, без карт и терминалов, сообщает пресс-служба кредитной организации.
«Для приема платежей по QR-коду предпринимателям необходимо иметь расчетный счет в банке ВТБ и установить на свой смартфон приложение «ВТБ Бизнес QR», никакого дополнительного оборудования не потребуется. Принимать платежи можно моментально — сразу же после регистрации в приложении пользователям будет доступен статус операций онлайн», — говорится в релизе.
Для ИП, которые являются самозанятыми, функционал сервиса дополнительно позволяет формировать и отправлять покупателю чек, вести учет доходов от безналичных и наличных операций, создавать квитанции для уплаты налогов.
Для генерации QR-кода в приложении необходимо ввести сумму и назначение платежа. В чеке можно указать несколько позиций. Покупатель считывает код и производит оплату в мобильном приложении своего банка. Статус платежа сразу отображается в «ВТБ Бизнес QR», а зачисление на расчетный счет происходит в течение 15 секунд.
Приложение бесплатное. За проведение операций взимается комиссия, ее размер фиксирован и составляет 0,4% или 0,7% в зависимости от вида деятельности.
Комментарии: 20
