Сбербанк предлагает клиентам оформить новую дебетовую карту «Сберкарта для молодежи».

С момента получения новой дебетовой карты и до конца следующего месяца клиент не будет платить за обслуживание, далее годовое обслуживание составит 150 рублей в месяц (40 рублей — для держателей карты в возрасте до 22 лет), будет бесплатное при соблюдении одного из условий: при сумме покупок от 5 тыс. рублей, при неснижаемом остатке от 20 тыс. рублей, при зачислении на карту заработной платы или пенсии.

По карте предусмотрена бонусная программа «Спасибо от Сбербанка»: начисление бонусов «спасибо» за каждые полные 100 рублей покупок, которые в дальнейшем можно обменять на рубли из расчета 1 бонус равен 1 рублю: 0,5% за покупки по карте (на уровне «Большое Спасибо» и выше), 5% в категории «Кафе и рестораны» при сумме покупок от 20 тыс. рублей или неснижаемом остатке от 40 тыс. рублей (4,5% — на уровне «Большое Спасибо» и выше), 10% в категории «АЗС и такси» при сумме покупок от 75 тыс. рублей или неснижаемом остатке от 150 тыс. рублей (9,5% — на уровне «Большое Спасибо» и выше), до 30% бонусов за покупки в магазинах партнеров.

Снятие наличных в банкоматах банка будет бесплатным, в ПВН банка — бесплатным при снятии до 50 тыс. рублей в сутки (0,5% при снятии от 50 тыс. рублей в сутки), а в банкоматах других кредитных организаций составит 1%, минимум 150 рублей (0% при покупках в месяц от 75 тыс. рублей или при cумме расходных лимитов по всем картам «Сберкарта» от 150 тыс. рублей за каждый день), в ПВН других кредитных организаций — 1%, минимум 150 рублей.

«Данная карта привлекает внимание наличием бонусной программы и возможностью бесплатного обслуживания», — комментирует эксперт по банковским картам Банки.ру Ксения Орлова.