В августе число заявок на отсрочку платежей по кредитам, переданным коллекторам по договору цессии, снизилось в 6,5 раза по сравнению с пиковыми значениями апреля, следует из презентации НАПКА.

Так, из всех запросов на перенос платежа, поступивших с марта по конец августа, 39% заявок пришлось на апрель. В августе поступило лишь 6% заявлений от общего числа. Средний срок отсрочки составил два месяца.

При этом пик запросов на снижение платежа пришелся на май. В этот месяц поступило 25% от всех заявок с марта по август. На август пришлось лишь 13% запросов. Средний размер дисконта составил 33%.

«Коллекторские агентства наравне с банками приняли меры поддержки должников в период пика пандемии и действия режима самоизоляции. Количество тех, кто столкнулся с финансовыми трудностями, достигло своего максимального значения — 70%», — отметил генеральный директор «Национальной службы взыскания» Роман Волосников. По его словам, сейчас ситуация постепенно стабилизируется: заемщики восстанавливают свою платежеспособность и, как следствие, количество запросов на предоставление отсрочки платежа снижается.