Инфляцию можно сравнить с градусником, позволяющим измерить отклонение экономики от ее потенциала, заявила глава Банка России Эльвира Набиуллина на пресс-конференции.

По словам председателя ЦБ, на долгосрочные факторы экономического роста мерами и инструментами денежно-кредитной политики, которые есть у ЦБ, повлиять невозможно. При этом регулятор может повлиять на экономический рост в той мере, в которой он отклоняется от потенциала, добавила она.

«Как многие говорят, инфляция — это градусник, который позволяет измерять, насколько экономика отклоняется от своего потенциала», — объяснила Эльвира Набиуллина. «Сейчас мы видим отклонение от потенциала, поэтому наши решительные меры в области денежно-кредитной политики, мягкая политика позволяют экономике восстанавливаться и приближаться к своему потенциалу», — отметила председатель ЦБ.