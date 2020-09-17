Центробанк России не ожидает, что уровень дефолта по кредитам резко возрастет по завершении периода отсрочек платежей. Об этом сообщила глава регулятора Эльвира Набиуллина на пресс-конференции.

«Мы пока не видим, что уровень дефолтности или уровень проблемности вырастет значимо. Мы мониторим эту ситуацию… еще периоды каникул, отсрочек не завершились… разные оценки: от 15% до 20% реструктурированных кредитов может стать проблемными. Но в целом эта доля для балансов банков не такая уж большая», — отметила Набиуллина.

«Мы исходим из того, что большинству заемщиков, и с помощью мер поддержки, и благодаря тому, что экономика будет восстанавливаться, удастся восстановить свою платежеспособность», — добавила она.