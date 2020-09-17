Текущие котировки нефти полностью соответствуют ситуации на рынке, сообщил в эфире телеканала «Россия-24» министр энергетики РФ Александр Новак.

«Сегодня котировки, которые мы видим, полностью соответствуют ситуации на рынке, с учетом того что спрос еще не восстановился в полном объеме», — сказал он.

Министр также добавил, что сегодня потребление нефти в мире составляет 93 млн баррелей в сутки, что на 7% ниже докризисного уровня.

Восстановление мирового спроса на нефть может произойти во II квартале 2021 года, сообщил Новак. «Мы считаем, что спрос [на нефть в мире] может быть восстановлен во втором квартале 2021 года в полном объеме», — сказал он. При этом Новак добавил, что в последнее время Минэнерго РФ отмечает предпосылки замедления восстановления спроса на нефть.

Как сообщил министр, накопленные мировые запасы нефти в августе сократились на 45 млн баррелей, в июле — на 34 млн баррелей.

«Запасы, накопленные в течение второго квартала, постепенно сокращаются. Мы видим, что уже июль и август — первые два месяца, когда постепенно остатки накопленные сокращаются. В августе сокращение составило примерно 45 миллионов баррелей, в июле — 34 [миллиона баррелей]», — сказал он.

Ранее по итогам заседания, прошедшего в четверг, мониторинговый комитет ОПЕК+ рекомендовал странам, не выполнившим договоренности по сокращению добычи нефти, продлить механизм компенсации неэффективного сокращения до конца 2020 года.