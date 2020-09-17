Минфин РФ не рассчитывает на поступление в 2021—2023 годах средств в федеральный бюджет от прибыли Банка России, следует из пояснительной записки к проекту бюджета РФ на 2021—2023 годы, которая есть в распоряжении ТАСС.

«Согласно оценке, по итогам деятельности Банка России в 2020—2022 годах не ожидается получение прибыли. В связи с этим в 2021—2023 годах поступления средств от перечисления части прибыли Банка России в федеральный бюджет не предусмотрено», — указано в документе.

В то же время министр финансов РФ Антон Силуанов накануне сообщил, что ведомство заложило в бюджет на следующий год получение от Банка России в рамках сделки по Сбербанку 200 млрд рублей.

Минфин и Банк России 10 апреля сообщили, что правительство завершило сделку по покупке 50% акций Сбербанка у ЦБ РФ из средств Фонда национального благосостояния (ФНБ). Сумма сделки составила 2,139 трлн рублей. Представитель финансового ведомства пояснил, что пакет акций госбанка приобретен Минфином РФ. Последняя акция Сбербанка, принадлежавшая ЦБ, передана правительству 30 апреля.

Согласно условиям сделки, ЦБ РФ должен был перечислить в бюджет и передать в казну 1,066 трлн рублей денежными средствами и 500,45 млрд рублей по правам требования от продажи акций Сбербанка правительству до 1 июня 2020 года. Остальную запланированную сумму ЦБ перечислит до 1 декабря 2023 года. Речь идет об оставшейся части дохода с учетом тех средств, которые ЦБ РФ по закону оставит себе на покрытие убытка от продажи санируемых банков в 2020—2023 годах.

Как сообщалось ранее, Банк России в 2019 году сократил убыток в 2,4 раза — до 182,6 млрд рублей по сравнению с 434,7 млрд рублей убытка за 2018 год. Отрицательный финансовый результат, как и в предыдущие два года, обусловлен перечислением напрямую в федеральный бюджет доходов от участия в капитале Сбербанка и сокращением положительной переоценки ценных бумаг иностранных эмитентов по справедливой стоимости.