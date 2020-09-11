Райффайзенбанк запустил удаленное подключение к зарплатному проекту для малого, среднего и крупного бизнеса, имеющего расчетный счет в банке. Подключить зарплатный проект удаленно можно вне зависимости от численности сотрудников и местонахождения компании, сообщает пресс-служба кредитной организации.

«Новый сервис позволяет получить зарплатный проект в 2,5 раза быстрее по сравнению с личной встречей: у клиентов это занимает не более 15 минут. Весь документооборот по зарплатному проекту также будет проходить в интернет-банке. Полностью удаленное зарплатное обслуживание доступно всем клиентам банка. Цифровой опыт подключения зарплатного проекта станет особенно актуальным для клиентов в сегменте малого бизнеса, так как зачастую подключением занимается сам предприниматель», — говорится в релизе.

Ожидается, что сервис будет особенно востребован у клиентов в городах, в которых у Райффайзенбанка нет офисов, но есть большое количество клиентов в сегменте малого, среднего и крупного бизнеса. На сегодняшний день таких городов в России более 300.