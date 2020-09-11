Для проведения валютно-обменной операции клиентам необходимо открыть счет в соответствующей валюте.
В мобильном приложении и интернет-банке «ВТБ Онлайн» появилась возможность обменять шесть новых валют: азербайджанский манат, казахстанский тенге, армянский драм, норвежская крона, турецкая лира и китайский юань, следует из релиза ВТБ.
«Для проведения валютно-обменной операции клиентам необходимо открыть счет в соответствующей валюте. Это можно сделать онлайн или в любом отделении ВТБ. После этого обмен будет доступен в мобильном приложении и интернет-банке в режиме 24/7. Для этого в разделе «Платежи и переводы» нужно будет перейти в меню «Между своими счетами и обмен валюты», указать два счета в разных валютах, нужную сумму и подтвердить операцию», — сказано в сообщении.
Курс отразится сразу после выбора счетов. В интернет-банке для этого пользователям необходимо будет перейти на страницу «Обмен валюты».
