Кабмин РФ одобрил выделение Роструду средств на предоставление субъектам РФ субвенций на социальные выплаты безработным.

Кабмин на заседании в четверг обсуждал выделение Роструду из резервного фонда правительства РФ в 2020 году бюджетных ассигнований на предоставление бюджетам субъектов РФ и бюджету Байконура субвенций на финансовое обеспечение осуществления социальных выплат безработным гражданам в соответствии с законом «О занятости населения в РФ» и распределении указанных средств между субъектами.

«Принять проект распоряжения правительства Российской Федерации по данному вопросу», — говорится в сообщении.

Отмечается, что принятие проекта распоряжения позволит обеспечить стопроцентную выплату пособия по безработице гражданам, признанным таковыми в установленном порядке.