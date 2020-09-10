Сибсоцбанк подключился к Системе быстрых платежей (СБП). Клиенты банка получили возможность мгновенно переводить деньги на счета в более чем 100 банках — участниках СБП, используя простой идентификатор — номер телефона, говорится в релизе ЦФТ.

Проект реализован с использованием комплекса решений ГК ЦФТ.

«Переводы в СБП до 100 тысяч рублей в месяц совершаются без комиссии, свыше этой суммы установлена комиссия 0,5% от суммы превышения, но не более 1 500 рублей за перевод. Сумма одного перевода или платежа ограничена законодательством и не может превышать 600 тысяч рублей. При отправке средств можно добавить текстовое сообщение получателю», — отмечается в релизе.

Зачисление переводов и управление ликвидностью осуществляются в автоматизированной банковской системе ЦФТ-Банк. Переводы по СБП клиенты Сибсоцбанка отправляют и зачисляют через сервисы дистанционного банкинга на платформе Faktura.ru — интернет-банк и мобильное приложение для Android и iOS.