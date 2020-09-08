Максимальная сумма кредита в рамках акции может достигать 15 млн рублей.
СМП Банк снижает ставки по ипотеке, сообщает пресс-служба кредитной организации.
«В рамках акции по предоставлению кредитов на покупку готового и строящегося жилья, а также на рефинансирование кредитов других банков единая ставка была снижена до 7,65% годовых (ранее 7,99%)», — говорится в релизе.
Максимальная сумма кредита в рамках акции может достигать 15 млн рублей в зависимости от региона кредитования. Данные условия действуют при минимальном первоначальном взносе в размере 20% и официально подтвержденном доходе.
По программам кредитования «СМП Новостройка», «СМП Новые метры» и программе «СМП Рефинансирование» были снижены процентные ставки для всех категорий клиентов (на 0,2 — 0,6 п. п.), и теперь получить ипотеку можно по ставке от 7,99% до 9,59% Что касается программы «СМП Доходные метры» (кредит на любые цели под залог собственной недвижимости), процентная ставка была снижена на 1,5 — 2 п. п. ( с 13,5% до 11,99% для всех клиентов и с 13% до 11% для льготной категории граждан).
Также в банке продолжает действовать программа кредитования с господдержкой, которая позволяет оформить кредит по льготной ставке от 6,1% годовых клиентам, приобретающим квартиры в новостройках.
