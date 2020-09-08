На пиковой отметке в 15,635% максимальная ставка топ-10 банков по рублевым вкладам находилась в конце декабря 2014 года.
Средняя максимальная ставка топ-10 российских банков по депозитам физических лиц в рублях по итогам третьей декады августа составила около 4,43% годовых против 4,45% за вторую декаду месяца. Последние данные мониторинга максимальных ставок крупнейших банков опубликованы во вторник на сайте Банка России.
Таким образом, хоть снижение и было символическим, за счет него ставка в очередной раз обновила антирекорд: согласно данным регулятора, ее текущий уровень — минимальный за всю историю наблюдений (с середины 2009 года).
Максимальная ставка по вкладам глобально снижалась в течение года с середины марта 2019-го, с марта 2020-го предприняла несколько попыток роста, однако затем продолжила снижение. Последний небольшой скачок вверх, в частности, был зафиксирован в третью декаду июля.
На пиковой отметке в 15,635% максимальная ставка топ-10 банков по рублевым вкладам находилась в конце декабря 2014 года после резкого повышения Центробанком ключевой ставки (сразу на 6,5 процентного пункта, до 17% годовых) для стабилизации ситуации на валютном рынке.
Изменение ключевой ставки зачастую заставляет кредитные организации пересмотреть свои ставки по депозитным и кредитным продуктам. ЦБ в этом году уже четыре раза уменьшал ключевую ставку (на 0,25 п. п. в феврале, на 0,5 п. п. в апреле, сразу на 1 п. п. в июне и еще на 0,25 п. п. в июле) после пяти снижений в 2019-м (в общей сложности на 1,5 п. п.). После последнего снижения ключевая ставка равна 4,25% (с 27 июля 2020-го). Следующее заседание совета директоров Банка России, на котором будет рассматриваться вопрос об уровне ключевой ставки, запланировано на 18 сентября 2020 года.
В десятку банков с наибольшим объемом рублевых вкладов населения на текущий момент входят Сбербанк, Совкомбанк, ВТБ, Райффайзенбанк, Газпромбанк, Московский Кредитный Банк, Альфа-Банк, банк «ФК Открытие», Промсвязьбанк и Россельхозбанк.
Средняя максимальная процентная ставка рассчитывается как среднее арифметическое максимальных процентных ставок десяти указанных кредитных организаций. Более подробно принцип расчета разъясняется на сайте Центробанка.
Кроме того, ЦБ рассчитывает среднее значение максимальных ставок банков, привлекающих две трети средств населения, — базовый уровень доходности вкладов. К этому уровню с середины 2015 года привязан размер взносов в фонд страхования вкладов (см. значения, установленные в качестве ориентира на август).
Комментарии: 11
Armenia vs Estonia Live
Georgia vs North Macedonia Live
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/-9809e11c16ef
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/-18633af2c357
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/live-armenia-vs-estonia-live-stream-2020-watch-uefa-nations-league-4k-channel-9809e11c16ef
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/live-georgia-vs-north-macedonia-live-stream-uefa-nations-league-4k-channel-18633af2c357
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/-9809e11c16ef
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/-18633af2c357
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/live-armenia-vs-estonia-live-stream-2020-watch-uefa-nations-league-4k-channel-9809e11c16ef
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/live-georgia-vs-north-macedonia-live-stream-uefa-nations-league-4k-channel-18633af2c357
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/-9809e11c16ef
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/-18633af2c357
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/live-armenia-vs-estonia-live-stream-2020-watch-uefa-nations-league-4k-channel-9809e11c16ef
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/live-georgia-vs-north-macedonia-live-stream-uefa-nations-league-4k-channel-18633af2c357
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/-9809e11c16ef
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/-18633af2c357
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/live-armenia-vs-estonia-live-stream-2020-watch-uefa-nations-league-4k-channel-9809e11c16ef
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/live-georgia-vs-north-macedonia-live-stream-uefa-nations-league-4k-channel-18633af2c357
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/-9809e11c16ef
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/-18633af2c357
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/live-armenia-vs-estonia-live-stream-2020-watch-uefa-nations-league-4k-channel-9809e11c16ef
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/live-georgia-vs-north-macedonia-live-stream-uefa-nations-league-4k-channel-18633af2c357
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/-9809e11c16ef
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/-18633af2c357
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/live-armenia-vs-estonia-live-stream-2020-watch-uefa-nations-league-4k-channel-9809e11c16ef
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/live-georgia-vs-north-macedonia-live-stream-uefa-nations-league-4k-channel-18633af2c357
Armenia vs Estonia Live
Georgia vs North Macedonia Live
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/-9809e11c16ef
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/-18633af2c357
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/live-armenia-vs-estonia-live-stream-2020-watch-uefa-nations-league-4k-channel-9809e11c16ef
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/live-georgia-vs-north-macedonia-live-stream-uefa-nations-league-4k-channel-18633af2c357
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/-9809e11c16ef
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/-18633af2c357
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/live-armenia-vs-estonia-live-stream-2020-watch-uefa-nations-league-4k-channel-9809e11c16ef
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/live-georgia-vs-north-macedonia-live-stream-uefa-nations-league-4k-channel-18633af2c357
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/-9809e11c16ef
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/-18633af2c357
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/live-armenia-vs-estonia-live-stream-2020-watch-uefa-nations-league-4k-channel-9809e11c16ef
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/live-georgia-vs-north-macedonia-live-stream-uefa-nations-league-4k-channel-18633af2c357
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/-9809e11c16ef
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/-18633af2c357
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/live-armenia-vs-estonia-live-stream-2020-watch-uefa-nations-league-4k-channel-9809e11c16ef
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/live-georgia-vs-north-macedonia-live-stream-uefa-nations-league-4k-channel-18633af2c357
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/-9809e11c16ef
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/-18633af2c357
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/live-armenia-vs-estonia-live-stream-2020-watch-uefa-nations-league-4k-channel-9809e11c16ef
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/live-georgia-vs-north-macedonia-live-stream-uefa-nations-league-4k-channel-18633af2c357
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/-9809e11c16ef
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/-18633af2c357
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/live-armenia-vs-estonia-live-stream-2020-watch-uefa-nations-league-4k-channel-9809e11c16ef
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/live-georgia-vs-north-macedonia-live-stream-uefa-nations-league-4k-channel-18633af2c357
Armenia vs Estonia Live
Georgia vs North Macedonia Live
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/-9809e11c16ef
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/-18633af2c357
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/live-armenia-vs-estonia-live-stream-2020-watch-uefa-nations-league-4k-channel-9809e11c16ef
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/live-georgia-vs-north-macedonia-live-stream-uefa-nations-league-4k-channel-18633af2c357
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/-9809e11c16ef
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/-18633af2c357
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/live-armenia-vs-estonia-live-stream-2020-watch-uefa-nations-league-4k-channel-9809e11c16ef
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/live-georgia-vs-north-macedonia-live-stream-uefa-nations-league-4k-channel-18633af2c357
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/-9809e11c16ef
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/-18633af2c357
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/live-armenia-vs-estonia-live-stream-2020-watch-uefa-nations-league-4k-channel-9809e11c16ef
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/live-georgia-vs-north-macedonia-live-stream-uefa-nations-league-4k-channel-18633af2c357
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/-9809e11c16ef
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/-18633af2c357
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/live-armenia-vs-estonia-live-stream-2020-watch-uefa-nations-league-4k-channel-9809e11c16ef
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/live-georgia-vs-north-macedonia-live-stream-uefa-nations-league-4k-channel-18633af2c357
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/-9809e11c16ef
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/-18633af2c357
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/live-armenia-vs-estonia-live-stream-2020-watch-uefa-nations-league-4k-channel-9809e11c16ef
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/live-georgia-vs-north-macedonia-live-stream-uefa-nations-league-4k-channel-18633af2c357
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/-9809e11c16ef
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/-18633af2c357
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/live-armenia-vs-estonia-live-stream-2020-watch-uefa-nations-league-4k-channel-9809e11c16ef
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/live-georgia-vs-north-macedonia-live-stream-uefa-nations-league-4k-channel-18633af2c357
Armenia vs Estonia Live
Georgia vs North Macedonia Live
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/-9809e11c16ef
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/-18633af2c357
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/live-armenia-vs-estonia-live-stream-2020-watch-uefa-nations-league-4k-channel-9809e11c16ef
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/live-georgia-vs-north-macedonia-live-stream-uefa-nations-league-4k-channel-18633af2c357
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/-9809e11c16ef
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/-18633af2c357
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/live-armenia-vs-estonia-live-stream-2020-watch-uefa-nations-league-4k-channel-9809e11c16ef
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/live-georgia-vs-north-macedonia-live-stream-uefa-nations-league-4k-channel-18633af2c357
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/-9809e11c16ef
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/-18633af2c357
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/live-armenia-vs-estonia-live-stream-2020-watch-uefa-nations-league-4k-channel-9809e11c16ef
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/live-georgia-vs-north-macedonia-live-stream-uefa-nations-league-4k-channel-18633af2c357
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/-9809e11c16ef
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/-18633af2c357
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/live-armenia-vs-estonia-live-stream-2020-watch-uefa-nations-league-4k-channel-9809e11c16ef
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/live-georgia-vs-north-macedonia-live-stream-uefa-nations-league-4k-channel-18633af2c357
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/-9809e11c16ef
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/-18633af2c357
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/live-armenia-vs-estonia-live-stream-2020-watch-uefa-nations-league-4k-channel-9809e11c16ef
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/live-georgia-vs-north-macedonia-live-stream-uefa-nations-league-4k-channel-18633af2c357
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/-9809e11c16ef
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/-18633af2c357
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/live-armenia-vs-estonia-live-stream-2020-watch-uefa-nations-league-4k-channel-9809e11c16ef
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/live-georgia-vs-north-macedonia-live-stream-uefa-nations-league-4k-channel-18633af2c357
Armenia vs Estonia Live
Georgia vs North Macedonia Live
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/-9809e11c16ef
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/-18633af2c357
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/live-armenia-vs-estonia-live-stream-2020-watch-uefa-nations-league-4k-channel-9809e11c16ef
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/live-georgia-vs-north-macedonia-live-stream-uefa-nations-league-4k-channel-18633af2c357
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/-9809e11c16ef
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/-18633af2c357
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/live-armenia-vs-estonia-live-stream-2020-watch-uefa-nations-league-4k-channel-9809e11c16ef
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/live-georgia-vs-north-macedonia-live-stream-uefa-nations-league-4k-channel-18633af2c357
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/-9809e11c16ef
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/-18633af2c357
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/live-armenia-vs-estonia-live-stream-2020-watch-uefa-nations-league-4k-channel-9809e11c16ef
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/live-georgia-vs-north-macedonia-live-stream-uefa-nations-league-4k-channel-18633af2c357
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/-9809e11c16ef
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/-18633af2c357
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/live-armenia-vs-estonia-live-stream-2020-watch-uefa-nations-league-4k-channel-9809e11c16ef
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/live-georgia-vs-north-macedonia-live-stream-uefa-nations-league-4k-channel-18633af2c357
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/-9809e11c16ef
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/-18633af2c357
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/live-armenia-vs-estonia-live-stream-2020-watch-uefa-nations-league-4k-channel-9809e11c16ef
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/live-georgia-vs-north-macedonia-live-stream-uefa-nations-league-4k-channel-18633af2c357
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/-9809e11c16ef
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/-18633af2c357
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/live-armenia-vs-estonia-live-stream-2020-watch-uefa-nations-league-4k-channel-9809e11c16ef
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/live-georgia-vs-north-macedonia-live-stream-uefa-nations-league-4k-channel-18633af2c357
Armenia vs Estonia Live
Georgia vs North Macedonia Live
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/-9809e11c16ef
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/-18633af2c357
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/live-armenia-vs-estonia-live-stream-2020-watch-uefa-nations-league-4k-channel-9809e11c16ef
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/live-georgia-vs-north-macedonia-live-stream-uefa-nations-league-4k-channel-18633af2c357
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/-9809e11c16ef
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/-18633af2c357
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/live-armenia-vs-estonia-live-stream-2020-watch-uefa-nations-league-4k-channel-9809e11c16ef
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/live-georgia-vs-north-macedonia-live-stream-uefa-nations-league-4k-channel-18633af2c357
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/-9809e11c16ef
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/-18633af2c357
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/live-armenia-vs-estonia-live-stream-2020-watch-uefa-nations-league-4k-channel-9809e11c16ef
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/live-georgia-vs-north-macedonia-live-stream-uefa-nations-league-4k-channel-18633af2c357
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/-9809e11c16ef
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/-18633af2c357
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/live-armenia-vs-estonia-live-stream-2020-watch-uefa-nations-league-4k-channel-9809e11c16ef
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/live-georgia-vs-north-macedonia-live-stream-uefa-nations-league-4k-channel-18633af2c357
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/-9809e11c16ef
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/-18633af2c357
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/live-armenia-vs-estonia-live-stream-2020-watch-uefa-nations-league-4k-channel-9809e11c16ef
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/live-georgia-vs-north-macedonia-live-stream-uefa-nations-league-4k-channel-18633af2c357
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/-9809e11c16ef
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/-18633af2c357
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/live-armenia-vs-estonia-live-stream-2020-watch-uefa-nations-league-4k-channel-9809e11c16ef
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/live-georgia-vs-north-macedonia-live-stream-uefa-nations-league-4k-channel-18633af2c357
Armenia vs Estonia Live
Georgia vs North Macedonia Live
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/-9809e11c16ef
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/-18633af2c357
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/live-armenia-vs-estonia-live-stream-2020-watch-uefa-nations-league-4k-channel-9809e11c16ef
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/live-georgia-vs-north-macedonia-live-stream-uefa-nations-league-4k-channel-18633af2c357
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/-9809e11c16ef
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/-18633af2c357
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/live-armenia-vs-estonia-live-stream-2020-watch-uefa-nations-league-4k-channel-9809e11c16ef
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/live-georgia-vs-north-macedonia-live-stream-uefa-nations-league-4k-channel-18633af2c357
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/-9809e11c16ef
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/-18633af2c357
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/live-armenia-vs-estonia-live-stream-2020-watch-uefa-nations-league-4k-channel-9809e11c16ef
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/live-georgia-vs-north-macedonia-live-stream-uefa-nations-league-4k-channel-18633af2c357
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/-9809e11c16ef
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/-18633af2c357
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/live-armenia-vs-estonia-live-stream-2020-watch-uefa-nations-league-4k-channel-9809e11c16ef
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/live-georgia-vs-north-macedonia-live-stream-uefa-nations-league-4k-channel-18633af2c357
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/-9809e11c16ef
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/-18633af2c357
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/live-armenia-vs-estonia-live-stream-2020-watch-uefa-nations-league-4k-channel-9809e11c16ef
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/live-georgia-vs-north-macedonia-live-stream-uefa-nations-league-4k-channel-18633af2c357
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/-9809e11c16ef
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/-18633af2c357
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/live-armenia-vs-estonia-live-stream-2020-watch-uefa-nations-league-4k-channel-9809e11c16ef
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/live-georgia-vs-north-macedonia-live-stream-uefa-nations-league-4k-channel-18633af2c357
Armenia vs Estonia Live
Georgia vs North Macedonia Live
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/-9809e11c16ef
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/-18633af2c357
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/live-armenia-vs-estonia-live-stream-2020-watch-uefa-nations-league-4k-channel-9809e11c16ef
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/live-georgia-vs-north-macedonia-live-stream-uefa-nations-league-4k-channel-18633af2c357
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/-9809e11c16ef
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/-18633af2c357
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/live-armenia-vs-estonia-live-stream-2020-watch-uefa-nations-league-4k-channel-9809e11c16ef
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/live-georgia-vs-north-macedonia-live-stream-uefa-nations-league-4k-channel-18633af2c357
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/-9809e11c16ef
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/-18633af2c357
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/live-armenia-vs-estonia-live-stream-2020-watch-uefa-nations-league-4k-channel-9809e11c16ef
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/live-georgia-vs-north-macedonia-live-stream-uefa-nations-league-4k-channel-18633af2c357
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/-9809e11c16ef
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/-18633af2c357
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/live-armenia-vs-estonia-live-stream-2020-watch-uefa-nations-league-4k-channel-9809e11c16ef
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/live-georgia-vs-north-macedonia-live-stream-uefa-nations-league-4k-channel-18633af2c357
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/-9809e11c16ef
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/-18633af2c357
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/live-armenia-vs-estonia-live-stream-2020-watch-uefa-nations-league-4k-channel-9809e11c16ef
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/live-georgia-vs-north-macedonia-live-stream-uefa-nations-league-4k-channel-18633af2c357
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/-9809e11c16ef
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/-18633af2c357
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/live-armenia-vs-estonia-live-stream-2020-watch-uefa-nations-league-4k-channel-9809e11c16ef
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/live-georgia-vs-north-macedonia-live-stream-uefa-nations-league-4k-channel-18633af2c357
Armenia vs Estonia Live
Georgia vs North Macedonia Live
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/-9809e11c16ef
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/-18633af2c357
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/live-armenia-vs-estonia-live-stream-2020-watch-uefa-nations-league-4k-channel-9809e11c16ef
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/live-georgia-vs-north-macedonia-live-stream-uefa-nations-league-4k-channel-18633af2c357
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/-9809e11c16ef
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/-18633af2c357
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/live-armenia-vs-estonia-live-stream-2020-watch-uefa-nations-league-4k-channel-9809e11c16ef
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/live-georgia-vs-north-macedonia-live-stream-uefa-nations-league-4k-channel-18633af2c357
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/-9809e11c16ef
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/-18633af2c357
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/live-armenia-vs-estonia-live-stream-2020-watch-uefa-nations-league-4k-channel-9809e11c16ef
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/live-georgia-vs-north-macedonia-live-stream-uefa-nations-league-4k-channel-18633af2c357
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/-9809e11c16ef
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/-18633af2c357
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/live-armenia-vs-estonia-live-stream-2020-watch-uefa-nations-league-4k-channel-9809e11c16ef
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/live-georgia-vs-north-macedonia-live-stream-uefa-nations-league-4k-channel-18633af2c357
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/-9809e11c16ef
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/-18633af2c357
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/live-armenia-vs-estonia-live-stream-2020-watch-uefa-nations-league-4k-channel-9809e11c16ef
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/live-georgia-vs-north-macedonia-live-stream-uefa-nations-league-4k-channel-18633af2c357
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/-9809e11c16ef
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/-18633af2c357
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/live-armenia-vs-estonia-live-stream-2020-watch-uefa-nations-league-4k-channel-9809e11c16ef
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/live-georgia-vs-north-macedonia-live-stream-uefa-nations-league-4k-channel-18633af2c357
Armenia vs Estonia Live
Georgia vs North Macedonia Live
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/-9809e11c16ef
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/-18633af2c357
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/live-armenia-vs-estonia-live-stream-2020-watch-uefa-nations-league-4k-channel-9809e11c16ef
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/live-georgia-vs-north-macedonia-live-stream-uefa-nations-league-4k-channel-18633af2c357
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/-9809e11c16ef
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/-18633af2c357
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/live-armenia-vs-estonia-live-stream-2020-watch-uefa-nations-league-4k-channel-9809e11c16ef
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/live-georgia-vs-north-macedonia-live-stream-uefa-nations-league-4k-channel-18633af2c357
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/-9809e11c16ef
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/-18633af2c357
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/live-armenia-vs-estonia-live-stream-2020-watch-uefa-nations-league-4k-channel-9809e11c16ef
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/live-georgia-vs-north-macedonia-live-stream-uefa-nations-league-4k-channel-18633af2c357
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/-9809e11c16ef
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/-18633af2c357
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/live-armenia-vs-estonia-live-stream-2020-watch-uefa-nations-league-4k-channel-9809e11c16ef
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/live-georgia-vs-north-macedonia-live-stream-uefa-nations-league-4k-channel-18633af2c357
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/-9809e11c16ef
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/-18633af2c357
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/live-armenia-vs-estonia-live-stream-2020-watch-uefa-nations-league-4k-channel-9809e11c16ef
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/live-georgia-vs-north-macedonia-live-stream-uefa-nations-league-4k-channel-18633af2c357
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/-9809e11c16ef
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/-18633af2c357
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/live-armenia-vs-estonia-live-stream-2020-watch-uefa-nations-league-4k-channel-9809e11c16ef
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/live-georgia-vs-north-macedonia-live-stream-uefa-nations-league-4k-channel-18633af2c357
Armenia vs Estonia Live
Georgia vs North Macedonia Live
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/-9809e11c16ef
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/-18633af2c357
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/live-armenia-vs-estonia-live-stream-2020-watch-uefa-nations-league-4k-channel-9809e11c16ef
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/live-georgia-vs-north-macedonia-live-stream-uefa-nations-league-4k-channel-18633af2c357
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/-9809e11c16ef
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/-18633af2c357
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/live-armenia-vs-estonia-live-stream-2020-watch-uefa-nations-league-4k-channel-9809e11c16ef
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/live-georgia-vs-north-macedonia-live-stream-uefa-nations-league-4k-channel-18633af2c357
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/-9809e11c16ef
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/-18633af2c357
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/live-armenia-vs-estonia-live-stream-2020-watch-uefa-nations-league-4k-channel-9809e11c16ef
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/live-georgia-vs-north-macedonia-live-stream-uefa-nations-league-4k-channel-18633af2c357
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/-9809e11c16ef
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/-18633af2c357
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/live-armenia-vs-estonia-live-stream-2020-watch-uefa-nations-league-4k-channel-9809e11c16ef
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/live-georgia-vs-north-macedonia-live-stream-uefa-nations-league-4k-channel-18633af2c357
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/-9809e11c16ef
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/-18633af2c357
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/live-armenia-vs-estonia-live-stream-2020-watch-uefa-nations-league-4k-channel-9809e11c16ef
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/live-georgia-vs-north-macedonia-live-stream-uefa-nations-league-4k-channel-18633af2c357
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/-9809e11c16ef
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/-18633af2c357
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/live-armenia-vs-estonia-live-stream-2020-watch-uefa-nations-league-4k-channel-9809e11c16ef
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/live-georgia-vs-north-macedonia-live-stream-uefa-nations-league-4k-channel-18633af2c357