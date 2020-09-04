Принять участие в акции могут новые абоненты «ВТБ Мобайл».
«ВТБ Мобайл» запустил акцию «Удвоение платежа», которая будет действовать весь сентябрь. Согласно условиям, первый платеж за мобильную связь для новых абонентов будет удвоен, сообщает пресс-служба оператора.
«Принять участие в акции «Удвоение платежа» смогут новые абоненты «ВТБ Мобайл», которые активируют сим-карту в период с 1 по 30 сентября 2020 года. Далее следует внести первоначальный платеж за услуги связи, в том числе с использованием бонусов в рамках программы лояльности ВТБ «Мультибонус». По платежам до 1 тыс. рублей «ВТБ Мобайл» удвоит сумму на счете абонента», — говорится в релизе.
Подключиться к «ВТБ Мобайл» можно с сохранением своего номера. Абонент при этом получит в виде бонуса за переход 1 тыс. рублей на свой лицевой счет. Для этого необходимо оформить заявку в офисе и получить сим-карту, на которую будет перенесен текущий номер.
Комментарии: 16
UEFA Nations League: Switzerand vs Germany Live
UEFA Nations League: Spain vs Ukraine Live
UEFA Nations League: Kosovo vs Greece Live
https://medium.com/@SwitzerandvsGermany_Live/-610d0dd46b65
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/-3a15978cf8a8
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/-cb57ab497f51
https://medium.com/@SwitzerandvsGermany_Live/live-switzerand-vs-germany-live-stream-2020-watch-uefa-nations-league-4k-channel-610d0dd46b65
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/live-spain-vs-ukraine-live-stream-2020-watch-uefa-nations-league-4k-channel-3a15978cf8a8
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/live-kosovo-vs-greece-live-stream-2020-watch-uefa-nations-league-4k-channel-cb57ab497f51
UEFA Nations League: Switzerand vs Germany Live
UEFA Nations League: Spain vs Ukraine Live
UEFA Nations League: Kosovo vs Greece Live
https://medium.com/@SwitzerandvsGermany_Live/-610d0dd46b65
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/-3a15978cf8a8
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/-cb57ab497f51
https://medium.com/@SwitzerandvsGermany_Live/live-switzerand-vs-germany-live-stream-2020-watch-uefa-nations-league-4k-channel-610d0dd46b65
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/live-spain-vs-ukraine-live-stream-2020-watch-uefa-nations-league-4k-channel-3a15978cf8a8
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/live-kosovo-vs-greece-live-stream-2020-watch-uefa-nations-league-4k-channel-cb57ab497f51
UEFA Nations League: Switzerand vs Germany Live
UEFA Nations League: Spain vs Ukraine Live
UEFA Nations League: Kosovo vs Greece Live
https://medium.com/@SwitzerandvsGermany_Live/-610d0dd46b65
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/-3a15978cf8a8
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/-cb57ab497f51
https://medium.com/@SwitzerandvsGermany_Live/live-switzerand-vs-germany-live-stream-2020-watch-uefa-nations-league-4k-channel-610d0dd46b65
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/live-spain-vs-ukraine-live-stream-2020-watch-uefa-nations-league-4k-channel-3a15978cf8a8
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/live-kosovo-vs-greece-live-stream-2020-watch-uefa-nations-league-4k-channel-cb57ab497f51
UEFA Nations League: Switzerand vs Germany Live
UEFA Nations League: Spain vs Ukraine Live
UEFA Nations League: Kosovo vs Greece Live
https://medium.com/@SwitzerandvsGermany_Live/-610d0dd46b65
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/-3a15978cf8a8
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/-cb57ab497f51
https://medium.com/@SwitzerandvsGermany_Live/live-switzerand-vs-germany-live-stream-2020-watch-uefa-nations-league-4k-channel-610d0dd46b65
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/live-spain-vs-ukraine-live-stream-2020-watch-uefa-nations-league-4k-channel-3a15978cf8a8
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/live-kosovo-vs-greece-live-stream-2020-watch-uefa-nations-league-4k-channel-cb57ab497f51
UEFA Nations League: Switzerand vs Germany Live
UEFA Nations League: Spain vs Ukraine Live
UEFA Nations League: Kosovo vs Greece Live
https://medium.com/@SwitzerandvsGermany_Live/-610d0dd46b65
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/-3a15978cf8a8
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/-cb57ab497f51
https://medium.com/@SwitzerandvsGermany_Live/live-switzerand-vs-germany-live-stream-2020-watch-uefa-nations-league-4k-channel-610d0dd46b65
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/live-spain-vs-ukraine-live-stream-2020-watch-uefa-nations-league-4k-channel-3a15978cf8a8
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/live-kosovo-vs-greece-live-stream-2020-watch-uefa-nations-league-4k-channel-cb57ab497f51
UEFA Nations League: Switzerand vs Germany Live
UEFA Nations League: Spain vs Ukraine Live
UEFA Nations League: Kosovo vs Greece Live
https://medium.com/@SwitzerandvsGermany_Live/-610d0dd46b65
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/-3a15978cf8a8
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/-cb57ab497f51
https://medium.com/@SwitzerandvsGermany_Live/live-switzerand-vs-germany-live-stream-2020-watch-uefa-nations-league-4k-channel-610d0dd46b65
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/live-spain-vs-ukraine-live-stream-2020-watch-uefa-nations-league-4k-channel-3a15978cf8a8
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/live-kosovo-vs-greece-live-stream-2020-watch-uefa-nations-league-4k-channel-cb57ab497f51
UEFA Nations League: Switzerand vs Germany Live
UEFA Nations League: Spain vs Ukraine Live
UEFA Nations League: Kosovo vs Greece Live
https://medium.com/@SwitzerandvsGermany_Live/-610d0dd46b65
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/-3a15978cf8a8
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/-cb57ab497f51
https://medium.com/@SwitzerandvsGermany_Live/live-switzerand-vs-germany-live-stream-2020-watch-uefa-nations-league-4k-channel-610d0dd46b65
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/live-spain-vs-ukraine-live-stream-2020-watch-uefa-nations-league-4k-channel-3a15978cf8a8
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/live-kosovo-vs-greece-live-stream-2020-watch-uefa-nations-league-4k-channel-cb57ab497f51
UEFA Nations League: Switzerand vs Germany Live
UEFA Nations League: Spain vs Ukraine Live
UEFA Nations League: Kosovo vs Greece Live
https://medium.com/@SwitzerandvsGermany_Live/-610d0dd46b65
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/-3a15978cf8a8
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/-cb57ab497f51
https://medium.com/@SwitzerandvsGermany_Live/live-switzerand-vs-germany-live-stream-2020-watch-uefa-nations-league-4k-channel-610d0dd46b65
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/live-spain-vs-ukraine-live-stream-2020-watch-uefa-nations-league-4k-channel-3a15978cf8a8
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/live-kosovo-vs-greece-live-stream-2020-watch-uefa-nations-league-4k-channel-cb57ab497f51
UEFA Nations League: Switzerand vs Germany Live
UEFA Nations League: Spain vs Ukraine Live
UEFA Nations League: Kosovo vs Greece Live
https://medium.com/@SwitzerandvsGermany_Live/-610d0dd46b65
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/-3a15978cf8a8
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/-cb57ab497f51
https://medium.com/@SwitzerandvsGermany_Live/live-switzerand-vs-germany-live-stream-2020-watch-uefa-nations-league-4k-channel-610d0dd46b65
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/live-spain-vs-ukraine-live-stream-2020-watch-uefa-nations-league-4k-channel-3a15978cf8a8
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/live-kosovo-vs-greece-live-stream-2020-watch-uefa-nations-league-4k-channel-cb57ab497f51
UEFA Nations League: Switzerand vs Germany Live
UEFA Nations League: Spain vs Ukraine Live
UEFA Nations League: Kosovo vs Greece Live
https://medium.com/@SwitzerandvsGermany_Live/-610d0dd46b65
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/-3a15978cf8a8
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/-cb57ab497f51
https://medium.com/@SwitzerandvsGermany_Live/live-switzerand-vs-germany-live-stream-2020-watch-uefa-nations-league-4k-channel-610d0dd46b65
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/live-spain-vs-ukraine-live-stream-2020-watch-uefa-nations-league-4k-channel-3a15978cf8a8
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/live-kosovo-vs-greece-live-stream-2020-watch-uefa-nations-league-4k-channel-cb57ab497f51
UEFA Nations League: Switzerand vs Germany Live
UEFA Nations League: Spain vs Ukraine Live
UEFA Nations League: Kosovo vs Greece Live
https://medium.com/@SwitzerandvsGermany_Live/-610d0dd46b65
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/-3a15978cf8a8
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/-cb57ab497f51
https://medium.com/@SwitzerandvsGermany_Live/live-switzerand-vs-germany-live-stream-2020-watch-uefa-nations-league-4k-channel-610d0dd46b65
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/live-spain-vs-ukraine-live-stream-2020-watch-uefa-nations-league-4k-channel-3a15978cf8a8
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/live-kosovo-vs-greece-live-stream-2020-watch-uefa-nations-league-4k-channel-cb57ab497f51
UEFA Nations League: Switzerand vs Germany Live
UEFA Nations League: Spain vs Ukraine Live
UEFA Nations League: Kosovo vs Greece Live
https://medium.com/@SwitzerandvsGermany_Live/-610d0dd46b65
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/-3a15978cf8a8
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/-cb57ab497f51
https://medium.com/@SwitzerandvsGermany_Live/live-switzerand-vs-germany-live-stream-2020-watch-uefa-nations-league-4k-channel-610d0dd46b65
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/live-spain-vs-ukraine-live-stream-2020-watch-uefa-nations-league-4k-channel-3a15978cf8a8
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/live-kosovo-vs-greece-live-stream-2020-watch-uefa-nations-league-4k-channel-cb57ab497f51
UEFA Nations League: Switzerand vs Germany Live
UEFA Nations League: Spain vs Ukraine Live
UEFA Nations League: Kosovo vs Greece Live
https://medium.com/@SwitzerandvsGermany_Live/-610d0dd46b65
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/-3a15978cf8a8
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/-cb57ab497f51
https://medium.com/@SwitzerandvsGermany_Live/live-switzerand-vs-germany-live-stream-2020-watch-uefa-nations-league-4k-channel-610d0dd46b65
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/live-spain-vs-ukraine-live-stream-2020-watch-uefa-nations-league-4k-channel-3a15978cf8a8
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/live-kosovo-vs-greece-live-stream-2020-watch-uefa-nations-league-4k-channel-cb57ab497f51
UEFA Nations League: Switzerand vs Germany Live
UEFA Nations League: Spain vs Ukraine Live
UEFA Nations League: Kosovo vs Greece Live
https://medium.com/@SwitzerandvsGermany_Live/-610d0dd46b65
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/-3a15978cf8a8
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/-cb57ab497f51
https://medium.com/@SwitzerandvsGermany_Live/live-switzerand-vs-germany-live-stream-2020-watch-uefa-nations-league-4k-channel-610d0dd46b65
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/live-spain-vs-ukraine-live-stream-2020-watch-uefa-nations-league-4k-channel-3a15978cf8a8
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/live-kosovo-vs-greece-live-stream-2020-watch-uefa-nations-league-4k-channel-cb57ab497f51
UEFA Nations League: Switzerand vs Germany Live
UEFA Nations League: Spain vs Ukraine Live
UEFA Nations League: Kosovo vs Greece Live
https://medium.com/@SwitzerandvsGermany_Live/-610d0dd46b65
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/-3a15978cf8a8
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/-cb57ab497f51
https://medium.com/@SwitzerandvsGermany_Live/live-switzerand-vs-germany-live-stream-2020-watch-uefa-nations-league-4k-channel-610d0dd46b65
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/live-spain-vs-ukraine-live-stream-2020-watch-uefa-nations-league-4k-channel-3a15978cf8a8
https://medium.com/@UEFANationsLeague_Live/live-kosovo-vs-greece-live-stream-2020-watch-uefa-nations-league-4k-channel-cb57ab497f51