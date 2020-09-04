«ВТБ Мобайл» запустил акцию «Удвоение платежа», которая будет действовать весь сентябрь. Согласно условиям, первый платеж за мобильную связь для новых абонентов будет удвоен, сообщает пресс-служба оператора.

«Принять участие в акции «Удвоение платежа» смогут новые абоненты «ВТБ Мобайл», которые активируют сим-карту в период с 1 по 30 сентября 2020 года. Далее следует внести первоначальный платеж за услуги связи, в том числе с использованием бонусов в рамках программы лояльности ВТБ «Мультибонус». По платежам до 1 тыс. рублей «ВТБ Мобайл» удвоит сумму на счете абонента», — говорится в релизе.

Подключиться к «ВТБ Мобайл» можно с сохранением своего номера. Абонент при этом получит в виде бонуса за переход 1 тыс. рублей на свой лицевой счет. Для этого необходимо оформить заявку в офисе и получить сим-карту, на которую будет перенесен текущий номер.