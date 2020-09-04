Новый состав наблюдательного совета госкорпорации «ВЭБ.РФ» возглавит вице-премьер РФ, глава аппарата правительства РФ Дмитрий Григоренко. Об этом говорится в сообщении на сайте правительства.

«Глава правительства Михаил Мишустин провел рабочую встречу с председателем ВЭБ.РФ Игорем Шуваловым. На ней обсуждалась реформа наблюдательного совета государственной корпорации развития. Его возглавит заместитель председателя правительства — руководитель аппарата правительства Дмитрий Григоренко», — отмечается в сообщении.

В состав совета также войдет первый заместитель руководителя аппарата правительства Валерий Сидоренко.

Изменения продиктованы недавно вступившим в силу федеральным законом, уточнил Мишустин. Этот документ актуализировал некоторые полномочия наблюдательного совета «ВЭБ.РФ», включая те, которые касаются участия госкорпорации в проектах, имеющих приоритетное значение для экономики страны.