Вне зависимости от наличия соглашения между территориальным органом ПФР и выбранным банком.
Россияне должны иметь возможность получать пенсии в любом выбранном ими банке, заявил в ходе съезда Ассоциации банков России заместитель руководителя Федеральной антимонопольной службы Андрей Кашеваров. По его словам, закрепление на законодательном уровне такой возможности является одной из задач ФАС по развитию конкуренции на финансовых рынках.
Соответствующий законопроект подготовила ФАС России, в настоящий момент он проходит процедуру согласования с профильными ведомствами.
«Его принятие позволит гражданам беспрепятственно получать пенсионные выплаты именно в той кредитной организации, которая является для них наиболее предпочтительной. При выборе банка они смогут исходить из предлагаемых им дополнительных услуг, программ лояльности и других преимуществ, а не из того, заключено ли соглашение у организации с Пенсионным фондом», — пояснил Кашеваров.
Важным направлением деятельности службы он также назвал установление равных условий допуска кредитных организаций к оказанию отдельных видов банковских услуг и субсидиям из федерального бюджета.
ФАС России при оценке финансовой устойчивости банков выступает за поэтапный отказ от использования требования о размере собственных средств кредитной организации, а вместо него предлагает принимать во внимание уровни кредитных рейтингов банков в качестве основного рыночного критерия.
В настоящее время Минфин России вносит изменения в соответствующие нормативные правовые акты федерального уровня.
